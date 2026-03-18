Though the start of the NFL season is nowhere near close, there have been details to come out about potential days for Week 1 to open. Of course, the Super Bowl champions will open up the season, and it's expected that the Seattle Seahawks will face off against their opponent on a Wednesday instead of Thursday, according to John Breech of CBS Sports.

It would be the second time in 75 years that the NFL season started with a midweek game, and the last time was in 2012 when the NFL scheduled the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants so they wouldn't cause conflict with Barack Obama's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The Seahawks will open the season at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It's still uncertain who they'll play, but since they're the home team, it could come down to the Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Bears, Chiefs, Chargers or Patriots.

There is a game slated to be played on Thursday, and that will be the Los Angeles Rams facing the San Francisco 49ers, which will be the first-ever NFL game in Australia. In order for this to happen, the game would have to kick off at 10:20 a.m. on Friday in Melbourne, which will be an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday in the U.S.

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The Rams and 49ers should be a good game, as both teams got the best of each other last season, and with the moves they've made already in the offseason, they're going to be super competitive.

With it being games on Wednesday and Thursday, there will not be a game on Friday. In 2024 and 2024, the NFL held Week 1 games on that day.

It will be interesting to see when the other international games will take place during the season, but that won't be announced until the entire schedule is released.