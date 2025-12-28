The Atlanta Hawks have missed Kristaps Porzingis for the past two weeks as the team shut him down due to an illness. The latest update shows that he isn't making a return yet, but it should be soon, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

“After sitting the last two weeks with illness, Atlanta Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis will also miss Monday’s road game in Oklahoma City and then be listed day-to-day for a return to play, sources told me and Shams Charania,” Youngmisuk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This should be good news for the Hawks, as they're currently looking for answers on a six-game losing streak.

The last time Porzingis was on the floor for the Hawks was December 5 against the Denver Nuggets. In that game, he had 25 points in 20 minutes, and he looked good after missing time prior to that. After that game, Porzingis was asked if he had been dealing with the same illness that kept him out for the Boston Celtics last season.

“I wouldn’t say it was the same thing,” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t feeling too good. Not being healthy, but I wouldn’t say it was the same stuff from last season, so that’s good. I think I put that behind me, even this summer playing for the national team, but just catching anything, it’s frustrating. I wanna be healthy, and I will be healthy.”

Since then, there have been questions on if Porzingis had actually been dealing with the POTS illness, especially after missing extended time once again. Without Porzingis, the Hawks have had to mix and match in the frontcourt, while Onyeka Okongwu has played the third-most center minutes this season in the league behind Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert.

Getting back Porzingis would be big for the Hawks, but the question is, how long will he be able to stay healthy?