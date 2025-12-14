With Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young returning to practice, the good news is followed by a concerning situation involving big man Kristaps Porzingis. Though the Hawks' star in Porzingis has shut down concerns about a repeat illness from his time with the Boston Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the 30-year-old “will miss the next two weeks.”

Missing the last two games and seven of the last eight contests, there's no doubt that there is concern around Porzingis, as an illness kept him out for a bit of time when he was with Boston last season. Charania would say that “both sides are prioritizing the long term of the season,” referring to Porzingis and Atlanta.

“Atlanta Hawks C/F Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will miss the next two weeks and undergo further evaluations, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Both sides are prioritizing the long term of the season for Porzingis, who has missed seven of the last eight games.”

wdnodwnowno

Article Continues Below

As the Hawks' big man in Porzingis dealt with the original mystery illness, Charania would talk about that aforementioned condition he dealt with last season, called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. The insider would say that over the summer, Porzingis' doctor and he “found solutions” to maintain it.

“Porzingis was diagnosed with the autonomic condition, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), last season in Boston,” Charania continued. “He and doctors found solutions over the summer to manage his health, and he entered the Hawks season in good condition — before a recent bout of illness.”

This season so far, Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc in 13 games. If Porzingis were to come back in two weeks, it would put Dec. 29 against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a potential return, missing seven more games, including the Hawks' contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening.