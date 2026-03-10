Preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft is reaching a fever pitch for Indiana football team legend Fernando Mendoza, who recently found an elite training partner in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard. According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the last two national champion signal-callers have been sharpening their skills together as Mendoza solidifies his status as the projected No. 1 overall pick.

After leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 season and a Heisman Trophy, Mendoza is opting to skip on-field drills at the Combine to focus on a high-stakes Pro Day, utilizing Howard’s NFL experience to refine his game before making the professional leap.

The buzz surrounding the young quarterback has led to high-profile comparisons regarding his professional ceiling. According to a report from Ratings, Mendoza's teammate, Mikail Kamara, provided a unique scouting perspective on the Heisman winner's style. Kamara described him as an absolute “football junkie” who is constantly buried in film.

When asked for a player comparison, Kamara labeled him a “better version of Daniel Jones,” noting that both are tall, lanky athletes who can tuck the ball to run while delivering strikes downfield.

While Jonathan Vilma has compared his traits to Justin Herbert, Kamara insists that Mendoza’s genuine personality and dual-threat capability make him a special prospect.

His legendary status was on full display in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine week.

Peter Schrager reported on ESPN that when Mendoza walked into a local steakhouse, the entire staff stopped what they were doing to give him a standing ovation.

As the man who delivered a national title to Indiana by defeating Miami, he remains a folk hero in the state.

With draft boards pointing toward the Las Vegas Raiders as a likely landing spot, Mendoza’s transition from a college icon to a potential franchise savior is the biggest storyline in football.