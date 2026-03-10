The Boston Red Sox sent 12 players to the World Baseball Classic. Many of them have put together standout performances for their countries.

While he's focused on getting Boston ready for the season, he has been paying close attention to WBC action. As he's watching, he can't help but notice each Red Sox player making a difference, via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

“I don't know if you're going to give an MVP to an organization to prepare their guys and execute in the tournament. Give it to us, because they're freaking amazing,” Cora said. “All of them that have been great.”

The recent Team USA vs Team Mexico matchup had plenty of Red Sox making a difference. Team USA came away with a 5-3 win as Roman Anthony hit a three-run home run. On the Team Mexico side, Jarren Duran drove in a pair of runs with two solo home runs.

Playing for Team Venezuela, new free agent signee Ranger Suarez began his WBC with a 6-2 win over Team Netherlands. He pitched two innings of one run baseball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out one. He is joined by a pair of Red Sox teammates in Wilyer Abreu and Wilson Contreras. They combined to go 4-8 with three RBIs in that opening win.

As the WBC continues, the Red Sox will have plenty of representation. Cora will continue watching in awe. Once the competition is over though, Boston's manager will be expecting all to take their success from the WBC into the regular season.