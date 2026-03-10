Recently, it was announced that the New York Mets would be optioning star pitching prospect Jonah Tong to Triple-A ahead of the 2026 MLB season. The surprising news comes as the Mets' spring training begins to wind down, with the regular season now just weeks away.

Now, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is explaining what went into New York's decision to option Tong back to the Minor Leagues.

“He’s going to continue to work on his pitches, especially the secondary pitches. He’s going to pitch for us. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do here and he’s going to go down there and continue to develop and work on some things,” said Mendoza, per Laura Albanese of Newsday on X, formerly Twitter.

Tong will be joining the team's Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, as per a post from the Mets' official team account on X.

Tong has been a prized prospect for the Mets for quite some time now, first joining New York's farm system when he was drafted by them in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He then slowly worked his way up the ranks in the minor leagues before finally making his debut with the Mets in August of 2025, earning a win against the Miami Marlins.

The fact that he is now being optioned back to the minor leagues ahead of this season may be a bit puzzling on the surface, but it also speaks to the depth that the Mets have amassed in their pitching department.

Overall, the Mets are looking to bounce back after a 2025 season that saw the team miss the playoffs altogether. New York lost both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in free agency, but saved face by signing Bo Bichette away from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Their regular season is slated to get underway later this month.