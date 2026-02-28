The Atlanta Hawks have officially begun selling their Magic City-inspired merchandise following a viral announcement that drew national attention earlier this week.

After unveiling a surprise collaboration with Magic City on Thursday, the Hawks listed their “Forever 404 Magic City Peachtree Hoodie” for sale on the team’s official website. The hoodie is priced at $125 and is currently available for pre-order, with two days remaining in the pre-sale window. The organization has also placed a limit of two hoodies per order.

The partnership announcement introduced “Magic City Night,” a themed promotion tied to Atlanta’s March 16 home matchup against the Orlando Magic. The social media reveal quickly circulated online and led to a significant spike in ticket demand, with reports indicating average list prices surged shortly after the news broke.

Former Hawks guard Lou Williams publicly voiced his support for the collaboration Friday during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back. Williams, widely known by his nickname “Lemon Pepper Lou,” praised the franchise for embracing Atlanta culture and expressed approval of the partnership. His comments followed Thursday’s official announcement and came as merchandise interest intensified heading into the weekend pre-sale.

Hawks-Magic City collaboration fuels merchandise surge

The collaboration has positioned the Hawks at the center of a broader cultural conversation, blending basketball and one of Atlanta’s most recognizable nightlife institutions. The co-branded hoodie features Magic City’s name across the chest alongside the Hawks’ logo, aligning with the team’s “Forever 404” branding tied to the city’s area code.

On the court, Atlanta (30-31) sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks secured their third consecutive victory Thursday with a 126-96 win over the Washington Wizards and will host the Portland Trail Blazers (29-31) on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

With merchandise now available for purchase and ticket demand rising, the Hawks’ collaboration continues to generate momentum beyond social media. The pre-sale launch Saturday marks the latest step in a rollout that has extended from Thursday’s announcement to Friday’s player support and into the weekend’s merchandise push, as Atlanta prepares for its upcoming home stretch.