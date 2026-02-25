Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson has drawn immense praise for his game this season. Johnson was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and has picked up a lot of fanfare around the league. His above-the-rim play, penchant for triple-doubles, and all-around skill have often drawn comparisons to Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

On the Mind the Game podcast in January, LeBron James spoke about Johnson. LeBron James set Johnson's ceiling as the six-time champion.

“I’ve mentioned Scottie Pippen, man. Obviously, he has a long way to go, but as far as the talent. You look at a guy with long arms, 6-(foot)-9 (or) 6-10, runs like a deer, super athletic. He’s improved his outside touch.

James added, “Putting pressure on the rim. His ability to rebound. He can guard (positions) one through five for the majority of (opposing) ones and fives … And his playmaking. I see that he is going to continue to improve.”

Now, Hawks legend and broadcaster Dominique Wilkins is the latest to compare Johnson to Pippen. In an interview with Casino.org, Wilkins competed against the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen-led Bulls during his time with the Hawks in the mid-'80s and sees the resemblance.

“Well, I must say he’s a little bit of Scottie Pippen as far as being a point forward. Pippen was a point forward, and was very effective at the position. This guy Jalen, he brings even another element, because the way he rebounds, the way he passes, and he flirts with a triple-double every single night.

Johnson is currently averaging 23.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. He is now seen as the number one option on the team following the Hawks' decision to trade Trae Young to the Wizards.