The Atlanta Hawks received an injection of energy earlier this week when Jonathan Kuminga made his debut for the team, scoring 27 points in a blowout win over the Washington Wizards. It was an intriguing development for a Hawks team that is looking for anything to get excited about down the stretch of a frustrating season.

Perhaps in an effort to add to the intrigue, on Thursday, the Hawks announced a “Magic City Monday” night for an upcoming home game against the Orlando Magic, in partnership with the famous local strip club, Magic City.

As part of the promotion, the Hawks marketed a sweatshirt with the Magic City name on the front.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section on X, formerly Twitter, were losing it.

“We are out of pocket and I love it,” wrote one fan, alongside a laughing emoji.

“An nba team doing a collab with a strip club. I done see it all,” added another.

“James Harden has requested another trade,” joked another, referencing the Cleveland Cavaliers guard's well-documented affinity for nighttime entertainment.

The Hawks have never been shy about securing partnerships with companies that fans may not necessarily associate with NBA teams, including hosting a Tinder “Swipe Right” night several years ago, allowing fans to matchmake in real time at a game, among other promotions.

At some point, Atlanta will have to hope that the product on the court will be enough to generate interest in the team. Currently, Atlanta sits two games under the .500 mark, on pace to finish in the play-in tournament for a mind-boggling fifth straight season.

However, the addition of Kuminga could go a long way in giving the Hawks another potential building block going forward, and the emergence of Jalen Johnson this season has been something to behold.

In any event, the Hawks will next take the floor on Thursday for a home game against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 pm ET.