The Atlanta Hawks experienced a sharp surge in ticket prices after announcing their upcoming “Magic City Night” promotion in collaboration with Magic City.

According to Yahoo Sports, the average list price for the Hawks’ March 16 home game rose approximately 300 percent following the team’s social media announcement of the partnership.

Yahoo Sports shared on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“The Hawks and Magic City are teaming up for the ultimate collab

The average list price rose 300% after the team's social media announcement”

The promotion, dubbed “Magic City Night,” is scheduled for when Atlanta hosts the Orlando Magic. The franchise also unveiled co-branded merchandise, including a hoodie featuring Magic City’s name across the chest alongside the Hawks’ logo. The collaboration quickly generated national buzz and widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Former Hawks guard Lou Williams — widely known by his nickname “Lemon Pepper Lou” — publicly voiced his support for the partnership during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back. Williams, who previously played in Atlanta and has longstanding ties to Magic City, framed the collaboration as an authentic reflection of the city’s culture.

His connection to the venue dates back to 2020, when a visit to Magic City during the NBA’s Orlando bubble led to quarantine protocols and the popularization of his “Lemon Pepper Lou” moniker, referencing the club’s signature wings. Williams later embraced the nickname as part of his personal brand.

Atlanta (30-31) currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings and enters the promotion riding a three-game winning streak. Whether driven by curiosity, cultural significance or social media momentum, the Hawks’ announcement has translated into immediate marketplace impact, with ticket demand surging in the wake of the Magic City collaboration.