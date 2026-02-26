The Atlanta Hawks are set to play the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Jalen Johnson is dealing with an injury concern, however. So, is Johnson playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
Johnson is listed on the injury report with left hip flexor irritation. The Hawks are closely monitoring his status.
Here's everything we know about Jalen Johnson's injury heading into tonight's game vs. the Wizards.
Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Wizards
According to the NBA injury report, Johnson is listed as questionable to play.
The Hawks enter play with a 29-31 record. They are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards, meanwhile, are 16-41 and in 13th place in the East.
When it comes to the question of if Jalen Johnson is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.
Hawks' injury report
The Hawks have six players listed on the injury report.
- Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor irritation): Questionable
- Zaccharie Risacher (right hip contusion): Questionable
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left foot sprain): Questionable
- RayJ Dennis (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Caleb Houstan (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Așa Newell (G League on assignment): Doubtful
Wizards' injury report
The Hawks have seven players listed on the injury report.
- Kyshawn George (left knee contusion): Questionable
- Tristan Vukevic (left hip impingement): Questionable
- Anthony Davis (left finger sprain): Out
- Alex Sarr (right hamstring strain): Out
- Trae Young (right MCL sprain, quad contusion): Out
- D'Angelo Russell (not with team): Out
- Cam Whitmore (right shoulder, deep vein thrombosis): Out