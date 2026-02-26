Feb 26, 2026 at 9:28 AM ET

The Atlanta Hawks are set to play the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Jalen Johnson is dealing with an injury concern, however. So, is Johnson playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Johnson is listed on the injury report with left hip flexor irritation. The Hawks are closely monitoring his status.

Here's everything we know about Jalen Johnson's injury heading into tonight's game vs. the Wizards.

Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Wizards

According to the NBA injury report, Johnson is listed as questionable to play.

The Hawks enter play with a 29-31 record. They are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards, meanwhile, are 16-41 and in 13th place in the East.

When it comes to the question of if Jalen Johnson is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.

Hawks' injury report

The Hawks have six players listed on the injury report.

Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor irritation): Questionable

Zaccharie Risacher (right hip contusion): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left foot sprain): Questionable

RayJ Dennis (G League two-way): Doubtful

Caleb Houstan (G League two-way): Doubtful

Așa Newell (G League on assignment): Doubtful

Wizards' injury report

The Hawks have seven players listed on the injury report.