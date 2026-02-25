The Washington Wizards are trusting Trae Young to help push them through their agonizingly long rebuild, but before they acquired him in a trade this past January, the four-time All-Star point guard breathed new life into the Atlanta Hawks. Although the union eventually ran its course and both sides agreed it was time to part ways, Young was responsible for many exciting moments in State Farm Arena. He formally received his flowers on Tuesday night.

Before facing the Wizards, the Hawks played a nice tribute video for the 2021-22 All-NBA Third-Team selection, which featured his biggest shots, a nutmeg on Kevin Durant at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, and of course, his famous bow in Madison Square Garden after eliminating the New York Knicks in the playoffs. Fans flooded the building with applause and gratitude. Young reciprocated the love, but he still needed some time to process his emotions after the homecoming.

He took to X after Washington's 119-98 loss. “Still gathering my thoughts,” the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft posted. “My love for Atlanta is everlasting.”

Article Continues Below

Young is still sidelined with an MCL sprain and quadriceps contusion, so he had the luxury of truly basking in the crowd's appreciation throughout the evening. The 2024-25 assists champion is dedicated to helping the Wizards compete in the East moving forward, but he will forever be linked to the ATL.

Trae Young led the team to an improbable trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022, something the Hawks have achieved only one other time since moving to Atlanta in 1968. He is also the all-time franchise leader in 3-pointers made (1,295) and assists (4,837). The city is optimistic for this new era of hoops, but it is obviously grateful for the heavy workload that No. 3 carried during his eight years with the squad.

And he clearly feels the same way. Following this moment of closure, both sides will now turn the page to what they hope is a promising chapter of their respective NBA journeys.