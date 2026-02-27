The Atlanta Hawks’ unexpected collaboration with Magic City drew national attention this week, and former NBA guard Lou Williams fully supported the partnership.

Williams spoke during Friday’s episode of Run It Back, calling the partnership a genuine celebration of Atlanta culture.

“We’re working some details out but I’m in full support of this. Shout out to my good people and the relationships that I have over there at Magic. I love that Atlanta is embracing some of our culture in the city. This is a cool link up… I know a lot of people won’t understand it. It’s a lot of people that don’t understand it but I’m glad this is going global because now y’all understand me. This is what we do in Atlanta. I know some of y’all imaginations run wild but this is what we do in the city. So shout out to the Hawks. Shout out to my good people over there at Magic. I love to see them come together and put them on this stage.”

The Hawks unveiled the collaboration Thursday, revealing “Magic City Monday,” a themed promotion tied to their March 16 home game against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with the broadcast set for NBCSN and Peacock. The team also revealed a co-branded hoodie featuring Magic City’s name across the chest beside the Hawks’ logo.

“I'm glad this is going global because now y'all understand me. … I know y'all imaginations run wild.” Lou Williams on the Hawks paying tribute to ‘Magic City', Atlanta's famed strip club when they host Orlando next month 😅 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/OGPxM2OHyR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 27, 2026

‘Lemon Pepper Lou’ legacy resurfaces as Hawks lean into Atlanta culture

The pairing has drawn extra attention because of Williams’ own history with the club. He earned the nickname “Lemon Pepper Lou” after a widely publicized incident during the NBA’s 2020 COVID-19 bubble in Orlando, when he exited the restricted environment to visit Magic City and was photographed with rapper Jack Harlow before returning. The league imposed a quarantine on Williams, costing him time with the Los Angeles Clippers at that point, and fans began referring to him by the moniker tied to the club’s signature lemon pepper wings. Williams later embraced the phrase, even securing a trademark on “Lemon Pepper Lou” as part of his personal brand.

On the court this season, Atlanta (30-31) sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks secured their third consecutive victory Thursday with a 126-96 win over the Washington Wizards and will look to continue their momentum Sunday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (29-31) at 6 p.m. ET.

Whether celebrated or criticized, the Hawks’ partnership with Magic City has thrust a local cultural touchstone into the national spotlight, with Williams stressing that the move reflects something authentic about Atlanta.