The Atlanta Hawks will play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Trae Young is listed on the NBA injury report, however, so is the Hawks star guard playing tonight?

Young has dealt with injury trouble at times this season. Still, he has played in 44 of the Hawks' 48 games up to this point. Despite being mentioned on the injury report fairly often, Young has been able to play for the most part.

He is currently averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc. Young is also leading the league with 11.4 assists per outing. Despite his strong performance, Young did not earn an NBA All-Star Game selection.

The Hawks guard is still one of the better players in the NBA. Atlanta will certainly have a better opportunity to upset the Pacers in Indiana if he is available. Here is everything we know about Trae Young's injury status for tonight's game.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Pacers

Young is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report due to right hamstring tightness. The issue does not seem to be especially serious given the probable designation, but the Hawks are still closely monitoring the situation.

The Hawks are set to enter play with a 22-26 record, which is good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The 26-20 Pacers, meanwhile, are in fifth place in the standings. The game projects to be competitive despite the Pacers' advantage. Of course, Young's final injury status will be of the utmost importance in reference to determining the outcome of the game.

It should be noted that Atlanta holds a 2-2 record without Young this season. The Hawks are a better team when he is on the floor.

So when it comes to the question of is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is probably.