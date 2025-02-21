ATLANTA – Coming out of the All-Star break, the Atlanta Hawks were given a four-game stretch where they had to play against teams around the same seeding as them, and it started with the Orlando Magic at home. The first half went well for the Hawks, but it was the second half that haunted them and led them to a 114-108 lead.

The one thing that was evident by the Hawks was the frustration from the officiating, and things got out of hand several times throughout the game. The Hawks were issued three technical fouls, including one by Trae Young, who had a few things to say about the refs after the game.

“It was just officiating one-sided,” Young said. “Some refs take s— personally. For me, I like standing up for my teammates. They shot 10 more free throws than us, and I feel like if you ask anybody in the league, they know that they’re the most physical team.

“It’s frustrating. I know a few of those refs have been known for throwing people out throughout the year. I even asked [the ref] if she liked throwing people out, and she said “Thats what makes her a good ref.” It’s s— like that. It’s personal for some of these refs. Some stuff the fans don’t even get to hear, but you can see it in their calls and their actions. You just wish that you can get some refs that just don’t take s—- personal and understand that people grow. I’m not 19 anymore, I can communicate with these people. And I have with a lot of the refs, and they’ve been responsive for the most part. Then you get a handful tonight that take s— personal, and you can see it by the way they make their calls.”

Nonetheless, that wasn't the main reason that the Hawks ultimately fell to the Magic, but it was definitely a contributing factor.

Magic heat up in second half to defeat Hawks

It was the third quarter where the Magic found themselves get in the groove, while the Hawks struggled to find the momentum that helped them build a 19-point lead at one point in the first half. Despite their struggles, the Hawks were able to come back and tie the game in the fourth, but two threes from Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero ultimately ended the game for them.

“They made everything,” head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. “There were a few situations I feel like we defended well, and they made plays and made shots. When that happens, we can’t get deflated by that. It’s hard when you keep seeing the ball go in and they’re taking it out of the net, and you contrast that to the early part of the game.

“It was a game where we had a lot of good looks.”

Similar to how the Hawks beat the Magic last week, it came down to the final minutes, and the winning team executed when it mattered.

“They kind of got it going,” Caris LeVert said. “They made some tough shots that they weren't hitting in the first half. We'll be better next game.”

Despite the loss and knowing that the next few games could be important when it comes to the standings, Trae Young says the message in the locker room is to keep it one game at a time.

“We can’t get our heads down over this one loss,” Young said. “As frustrating as it is to lose to a good team in our division, but I think we see them two more times, so that’ll be fun.”