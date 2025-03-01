As the Atlanta Hawks grind out the second half of the season, they're doing it with three new players on the team. Georges Niang, Caris LeVert, and Terance Mann have a few games under their belts as Hawks players, but the team is still trying to build chemistry with them, especially from the bench unit.

There have been good things to come out of the new players, and there have also been times when it's obvious that they haven't been on the team forever, but there is more room to grow within the unit. Clint Capela, who is now in a bench role after starting for most of the season, is optimistic about what the new unit can do.

“It’s a big difference because they don’t hesitate to communicate and figure it out, Capela said via Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Situations whenever we caught up in something defensively, we able to figure it out quicker,” he said. “And that’s a huge plus for the match.”

Each one of Niang, LeVert, and Mann have made solid contributions to the Hawks since arriving, and it's hard not to think things will improve as time goes on. Especially with each of the players having experience in the league and playing at a high level, everyone believes it will work out, including LeVert himself.

“Yeah, I think that’s the thing that’s kind of bringing us together, is our communication and our experience,” LeVert said. “We’ve all played a lot of basketball. So, I think just getting on the same page has been a lot easier.”

Hawks new players still building chemistry with team

Georges Niang, who has been very vocal since coming to the Hawks, also knows that it will take time for things to gel on the court. After their game against the Detroit Pistons, Niang shared his thoughts on sharing the floor with his new teammates and what it's going to take for them to build chemistry.

“I think these things take time,” Niang said. “This whole process isn’t going to be lightning in a bottle. I gotta give my teammates a ton of credit. Without them finding me and kicking the ball out, I wouldn’t be able to get the shots or looks that I get.

“It’s with sacrifice and giving. If another person sacrifices something so someone else can do their job, then it allows other people to shine. It’s awesome that it’s helped me individually, but obviously, there are some things I want to clean up myself so we can get over the hump since we’ve been consistently in these games, now it’s like you want to turn the corner and win.”

Niang, Caris LeVert, and Terance Mann all bring something different to the floor, which is why it may be a seamless fit for them as the season goes on.