The Atlanta Hawks are still implementing their new players to the team that they acquired during the trade deadline. Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann are the new players in town, and after five games, there have been some good things to take away, but they can still get better.

Niang had one of his best games on the Hawks against the Detroit Pistons, scoring 27 points and shooting 7-for-14 from three. Even though the Hawks still lost, it's obvious that Niang was finding his footing in the game, and he knows everything isn't going to be smooth so quickly.

I think these things take time,” Niang said. “This whole process isn’t going to be lightning in a bottle. I gotta give my teammates a ton of credit. Without them finding me and kicking the ball out, I wouldn’t be able to get the shots or looks that I get.

“It’s with sacrifice and giving. If another person sacrifices something so someone else can do their job, then it allows other people to shine. It’s awesome that it’s helped me individually, but obviously, there are some things I want to clean up myself so we can get over the hump since we’ve been consistently in these games, now it’s like you want to turn the corner and win.”

The Hawks have been in close games over the past three contests, and they've all resulted in losses. Some of that can be attributed to execution down the stretch, while some can be due to still building chemistry with the news guys throughout the game.

Hawks still building chemistry with new players

Though Georges Niang may have shown that the chemistry is going well with the new players on the team, there are still small things that they need to work on.

“That builds over time,” Trae Young said about the chemistry. “Me and Terance were talking where I had a turnover when I thought he should’ve cut. He was just telling me how it was a different play style playing with James [Harden]. I’m far from [Nikola] Jokic, but when we pass, we pass similarly as far as if you just move behind the defense, we can find you rather than you just get to the corner and you make a play. That was a difference in turnovers.

Despite the small mishaps, Young knows that things will improve over time.

“As frustrating as it is, especially losing a game to a team that’s right there with us in the standings, we still have some news guys that we’re trying to get accustomed to playing how we play, being aggressive, shooting it, and understanding how I play. But we’ll get it right,” Young said.