Kristaps Porziņģis was still half-asleep when the Latvian big man's phone began buzzing on the morning he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Dozens of texts filled his screen. He quickly realized what they meant. Porzingis's time with the Boston Celtics was over. At home in Latvia, Porzingis opened a group chat expecting confirmation of his next destination. Instead, he saw three bird emojis.

“I was like, ‘Eagles? What is this?’” Porzingis recalled in a recent conversation with The Athletic. “And then I was like, ohhhhh, the Hawks. Interesting.”

Atlanta had emerged from nowhere to land the 7-foot-3 forward in a three-team trade involving Boston and Brooklyn. For Porzingis, who had endured an illness that derailed his postseason, the deal represented a fresh start with a young team trying to climb out of the NBA’s play-in purgatory.

Kristaps Porzingis is healthy heading into his first season with the Hawks

Porzingis is eager to move forward after doctors diagnosed him with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a condition that causes rapid heart rates and extreme fatigue. It limited him to 42 games last season and left him drained during Boston’s playoff run. Now, with his energy restored, he is determined to remind the league of his impact.

“I didn’t have any crashes this summer,” Porzingis said after competing for Latvia at EuroBasket. “I had the gas tank again. I’m excited to come into the season healthy.”

Atlanta envisions Porzingis as a perfect fit alongside Trae Young, whose playmaking and scoring often carried the Hawks in recent years. His ability to stretch defenses with deep 3-point range could open new dimensions in coach Quin Snyder’s offense.

Porziņģis, who has averaged nearly 20 points in nine NBA seasons, joins a reshaped Hawks roster. Atlanta also features defensive standouts Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels, along with rising stars Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher.

Snyder has urged patience but acknowledged the urgency of breaking free from mediocrity. In light of this, Porzingis shares that mindset.

“We’re a young team that aspires to win a championship one day,” he said. “We’re not too far off. I just want to bring more energy and help this group take the next step.”

For the Hawks, and for Porzingis, those three bird emojis have taken flight in Atlanta.