“The Unicorn” Kristaps Porzingis’ time with the Boston Celtics took a strange turn last postseason. The big man, who was once a dominant force in the Celtics' frontcourt, saw his energy disappear overnight. Now that Kristaps Porzingis has joined the Altanta Hawks, fans finally know what happened. Doctors diagnosed the 7-foot-3 star with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a rare condition that explains the sudden drop in his stamina. The revelation sheds light on what limited his play. It also raises questions about how it may affect his future with the Hawks.

During his first season with the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis was unstoppable. He stretched defenses with his outside shooting, defended the rim, and played a huge part in helping Boston capture a championship. But when the playoffs arrived, everything changed. The same player who averaged over 19 points per game in the regular season suddenly looked drained. In the second round, he managed only 25 total points in six games. His body, he said, just wouldn’t cooperate, a struggle that the Hawks hope won’t follow him to Atlanta.

The Illness that nearly stopped Hawks star Kristaps Porzingis

Article Continues Below

“It hit me like a truck,” the Hawks star admitted when asked about the illness. “The breathing wasn’t good. My engine wasn’t running the way I wanted.” At the time, few understood the extent of what he was battling. POTS can spike a person’s heart rate by more than 30 beats per minute just from standing up, leading to extreme fatigue and dizziness, symptoms that align perfectly with Porzingis’ struggles.

Now part of the Hawks organization, Porzingis is working closely with medical staff to manage the condition. The hope is that with proper treatment and conditioning, he can regain the form that made him one of the most unique players in the league. For the Hawks, his ability to stay healthy could be the difference between a deep playoff push and another early exit.

The mystery is finally over, but can Kristaps Porzingis conquer POTS and dominate again with the Hawks?