It's been a rough 2025 season so far for the Baltimore Ravens, who currently sit at 1-5 coming off their bye week and are still waiting for a positive update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status. While Jackson's hamstring injury hasn't helped things, the Ravens' season was already beginning to fall off the rails by the time he went down.

Recently, reports emerged that the Ravens had begun to remove some games out of their locker room, including ping pong and others, leading some to wonder whether it was the coaching staff or the players who made that decision.

On Wednesday, fans got their answer.

“…I’m told the removal of the ping-pong tables and other games from the locker room initiated with veteran leaders on the team, not the coaching staff. Not a punishment. The players wanted them out,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

ESPN sports media personality Pat McAfee and co-host JJ Watt were on the air when that news came out and shared their immediate reactions.

Source(s) are telling us it was the Ravens veteran leaders that removed the games from the locker room.. That is TOUGH #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EbLpX4qhVm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 22, 2025

“That's tough, because you've got leaders, and now you've got a little segregation in the locker room,” said McAfee, per his account on X.

Article Continues Below

“And if you have somebody saying, ‘I don't agree with the leaders,' then you're undermining leaders,” said Watt.

A brutal season for the Ravens

Entering this season, the Baltimore Ravens were hoping to finally break through and win their first Super Bowl championship in over a decade. For the first three quarters of their first game against the Buffalo Bills, it looked like Baltimore was on track to do just that.

However, the team then collapsed and lost that game against the Bills and have dropped four out of their next five since then to sit at their current record of 1-5. While not much of anything has gone right for the team, the defense has drawn the majority of the criticism for the team's performance so far.

In any case, the Ravens will look to get back in the win column this week when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.