The Atlanta Hawks and Kristaps Porzingis share a mutual interest in extending their partnership beyond this season. But both sides appear comfortable waiting to see how things develop before the Hawks or Porzingis commit.

Porzingis, entering the final year of a two-year, $60 million contract, can negotiate a new deal anytime before June 30, 2026. After being acquired from Boston in a summer trade, the Latvian big man is focused on proving his health and fit within Atlanta’s new-look roster rather than rushing into an agreement.

“I know that’s an option. I want to see how the year goes,” Porzingis told The Athletic. “I want to show that I’m playing at a high level again, that I’m healthy, that I’m everything, and then that kind of stuff will take care of itself. I want to take it one day at a time.”

The 7-foot-3 center gives Atlanta a new dimension on both ends of the court. His ability to stretch the floor alongside Trae Young should open up the offense. Meanwhile, his rim protection fills a long-standing defensive void. Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shot 41.2 percent from three-point range last season. He also performed well for Latvia at EuroBasket, showing no lingering effects from the injuries that have limited him throughout his career.

Concerns could remain about Kristaps Porzingis's durability for the Hawks

Still, durability remains a central question. Porzingis has played in 65 games only once over the past seven seasons. His availability will likely dictate both Atlanta’s success and the value of his next contract, which could reach upward of $40 million annually if he stays healthy.

The Hawks have been deliberate with their financial decisions after reshaping the roster around Young. Atlanta added Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard this offseason while leaving extension talks for both Porzingis and Young open-ended.

If Atlanta rises back into Eastern Conference contention, both players could secure significant new deals next summer. But if the Hawks falter, another major roster reset could follow. For now, Porzingis and the organization agree on one thing: patience may be the best play.