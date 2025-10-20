The Atlanta Hawks and guard Dyson Daniels have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension that keeps him with the franchise through the 2029-30 NBA season, league sources told ClutchPoints on Monday afternoon.

Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management, Daniels' agent, negotiated and finalized the new extension with the Hawks.

Daniels, the 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player, solidified himself as one of the featured young stars on the Hawks' roster over the last year and has become one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. He also finished as the runner-up to Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley in the voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

In addition to being named the league's most improved, Daniels also led the league in steals per game (3.0) and received All-Defensive First Team recognition. His 229 total steals were the most in a season by any player since Gary Payton recorded 231 total steals during the 1995-96 season.

After being drafted eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft, Daniels barely spent time on the court over his first two years in the league and could never carve out a consistent role. Despite the Pelicans seeing potential in his defensive abilities, Daniels was benched in favor of others.

When the Hawks decided to trade former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans before the 2024-25 season, Atlanta's front office made acquiring Daniels a priority. Upon landing the young Australian guard, the Hawks integrated him into their starting lineup next to Trae Young.

Immediately, Daniels left his mark as a secondary playmaker, an avid scorer off the dribble, and a high-impact defender who began recording steals at a historic rate. At the start of the 2024-25 season, Daniels registered four straight games with at least six steals, becoming just the second player in league history to ever do so.

Now, as he enters his fourth NBA season, Daniels finds himself as a core member of the Hawks roster alongside All-Star point guard Trae Young, rising forward Jalen Johnson, and 2024 first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.

The Hawks hold high expectations for Daniels and this roster entering the 2025-26 season, as first-year executive Onsi Saleh pulled off big moves to increase the team's overall potential by acquiring the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard in the offseason.

With the Eastern Conference being wide open this season, Atlanta believes they have a clear path to competing at the top of the standings with the likes of the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. With Daniels continuing to evolve into a two-way All-Star, the Hawks' future continues to look bright.

Last season, Daniels averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from 3-point range. His 229 total steals during the 2024-25 season are tied for the 22nd-most in a single season in NBA history.