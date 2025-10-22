The New York Knicks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night to begin their season. New York is in a respectable position at home, but the team does have some injury uncertainty. Karl-Anthony Towns is among the players dealing with injury concerns heading into the game. So, is Towns playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

The Knicks big man has a right quad strain. New York is monitoring the situation ahead of tip-off. The last thing the Knicks want to do is rush Towns back. However, they would also love to have him on the floor against a talented Cavaliers squad.

With all of that being said, here is everything we know about Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status for Wednesday's game vs. the Cavs.

Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status vs. Cavs

Towns is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby (left ankle sprain) is probable. Josh Hart (lower back lumbar spasms) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) have both been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup.

Towns is hoping to have a big season. An injury to begin the new campaign is far from ideal, but his questionable status is important. He still has a chance to play in the season opener as of this story's writing.

Updates will continue to be provided as they are made available. The Knicks will host the Cavs at 10 PM EST in New York in a contest between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

When it comes to the question of if Karl-Anthony Towns is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.