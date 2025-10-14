The Atlanta Hawks are just over a week away from kicking off their 2025-26 season with a home game against the Toronto Raptors. Trae Young has played in two of Atlanta's three preseason games so far and is hoping to lead this Hawks team into contention after they spent the offseason putting the best supporting cast of his career around him.

One story that has in some ways flown under the radar with all of the team's other moves has been Young's own contract situation, with the Hawks declining to offer him an extension this summer and potentially letting him hit free agency in a year.

Young was reportedly “disappointed” by this, per NBA insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN, and a recent post he made on X, formerly Twitter, didn't do anything to quiet fans' concerns.

“It’s just business…” 😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Needless to say, Hawks fans in the comment section were sent into a scramble.

“Cmon bro.. not two weeks before the season starts,” wrote one fan.

“please man you belong in ATL,” added another.

Other fans pointed to Young's habit of getting off to brutally slow starts each season.

“Can u shoot 37% from 3 this season? Can u stop trolling? Can u not go 4/19 on opening night? Can u?” they wondered.

A concerning post from Trae Young

This isn't the first time that Trae Young has seemingly referenced his Hawks contract situation on social media. After Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys in early August, Young appeared in the comment section with a not-so-subtle praise for the star, who eventually got his wish.

“This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now! Get what you deserve bro!” wrote Young.

The Hawks have surrounded Young with seemingly everything he needs to be the best version of himself this offseason, including perimeter defense, rim protection, and much better outside shooting from his supporting cast.

They'll hope to start their season out with a win when they host the Raptors on October 22.