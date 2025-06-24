Kristaps Porzingis is on his way out of Boston, as the Celtics have officially traded the 7-foot-2 big man. Reports indicate that he's heading to the Atlanta Hawks in part of a three-team deal.

The Hawks are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics in a trade that includes the Brooklyn Nets, according to insider Brett Siegel. Porzingis will now play alongside star guard Trae Young, giving Atlanta a new weapon for next season.

Atlanta is receiving Kristaps Porzingis, along with a second-round pick, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Nets receive Terance Mann and the No. 22 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, while the Celtics get Georges Niang and a second-round selection.

This trade comes just a day after the Celtics had already dealt Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks become the next team to acquire another Boston star, as the Celtics are seemingly making big changes with Jayson Tatum expected to miss the entire season next year.

For Atlanta, the Hawks bring in a big man who can help stretch the floor as well. When healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most electric players in the league. However, his health is a bit of a concern. During his two seasons with Boston, Porzingis missed 65 total games out of a possible 164.

So, the Hawks will hope for a healthy Porzingis in Atlanta. In the two years with the Celtics, the Latvian star averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the three-point line.