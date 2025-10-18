The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up the NBA Preseason by finalizing their roster decisions ahead of the regular season. The Hawks officially announced that they have requested waivers on center Charles Bassey and guard Lamont Butler. The move marks the team’s final roster adjustments before tip-off. Both players were part of the Hawks’ NBA Preseason roster. They saw limited action as the coaching staff evaluated depth and rotation options across multiple positions.

Charles Bassey, a 6-foot-10 big man known for his interior defense and rebounding, joined the Hawks hoping to earn a role in the frontcourt. His physicality and rim protection were evident during the NBA Preseason, but his production was limited. Bassey scored just nine points in 34 minutes across two games. The rotation already includes Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis, both capable of anchoring the interior. With that depth and competition, Bassey’s path to a roster spot became increasingly difficult.

Meanwhile, Lamont Butler brought energy and strong perimeter defense in one game of the Hawks’ NBA Preseason run. The undrafted guard showed flashes of potential, especially with his playmaking and transition awareness. Still, the backcourt rotation is already crowded with Trae Young, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard leading the way. That made it tough for Butler to find minutes, though he could draw interest from G League teams or other NBA rosters seeking defensive guards.

Waiving both players signals that Atlanta is focusing on stability and roster flexibility heading into the regular season. Coach Quin Snyder’s system values spacing, movement, and balanced contributions. The Hawks seem confident in their current mix of veterans and young players ready to execute that philosophy. Bassey and Butler’s preseason efforts, however, may keep them in consideration if future roster opportunities arise.

As the Hawks gear up for their season opener, the focus now shifts to building chemistry and maintaining consistency. The NBA Preseason gave a glimpse of their potential and areas of growth. With final roster moves complete, Atlanta can now direct all its energy toward opening the season strong and making an early statement in the Eastern Conference.