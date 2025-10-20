The Atlanta Hawks are ready to compete in the Eastern Conference, and they have the talent on the team to do so. With having talent comes with bringing out the brink trunks, and the Hawks have a few players who are eligible for extensions. One of those players is Dyson Daniels, who is eligible to sign his rookie extension.

Unfortunately, the Hawks and Daniels seem to be far apart on a deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Reigning NBA Most Improved Player, All-Defensive First Team selection, and steals champion Dyson Daniels and agent Daniel Moldovan have been seeking a five-year, $150 million deal during extension negotiations with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

“However, the Hawks have been closer to a ballpark range of five years, $115 million, during negotiations, league sources told HoopsHype. Should Daniels enter the summer of 2026 as a restricted free agent, Atlanta would have the ability to match any offer sheet if another team tries to sign him,” Scotto continues.

With the deadline approaching later in the day, there's a good chance that these negotiations will happen after the season, and they may end up matching an offer sheet that a team signs him to.

Daniels had a breakout season for the Hawks after getting traded there last offseason, and he showed the league what he could truly do when he got minutes. He was arguably the best perimeter defender in the league, and he had the stats to back it up, finishing the season with the most steals and deflections.

Not only was he impressive on defense, but he his offensive game started to take form as well, and the Hawks put the ball in his hands to make plays at time. His play on both sides of the ball earned him the Most Improved Player award, and he was also in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Hawks are now in a situation where they have a few players that they could extend, which include Daniels, Trae Young, and Kristaps Porzingis. For Daniels, though he showed improvement on offense, the Hawks probably want to see him take another step in that area of his game this season. He shot 34% from 3 last season, and if he can raise that this season while also making more strides in his offensive game, his contract negotiations could look different at the end of the year.