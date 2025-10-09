The Atlanta Hawks have been receiving their flowers before the regular season started, and it's because of the moves that they made during the summer. As one of the more active teams in the offseason, the Hawks added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to a team that had already shown flashes last season.

Executives around the league are giving the Hawks their flowers, and in a recent general manager survey done by NBA.com, Atlanta came in first place as the team with the best offseason.

It may not have been just the three acquisitions that gave the Hawks the most votes, but they were also able to get an unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night, which could turn into a very good selection next year, depending on where the Pelicans finish.

The Hawks also received more love in the survey as voters were asked who was the best perimeter defender in the league, and Dyson Daniels came in first place. This should be no surprise after what he did last season, leading the league in steals and deflections while guarding the best player on the opposing team every night.

There's no doubt that the Hawks have a bright future, and it will be a sight to see what they do with the new acquisitions this season.

Hawks are being viewed as a team with best offseason

This is not the first time that a survey has had the Hawks as a team with the best offseason. ESPN did a survey with league insiders on who had the best offseason, and the Hawks were the top choice, according to Tim Bontemps.

“After largely being an afterthought in NBA circles the past several years since making the 2021 East finals, the Hawks earned plenty of praise for their busy offseason,” Bontemps wrote. “Atlanta traded for Kristaps Porzingis, signed Nickiel Alexander-Walker, and landed one of the most valuable trade assets in the league: an expected lottery pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft night deal.”

In an Eastern Conference that has been derailed by injuries to some of the top players, such as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, the Hawks have a good chance of being near the top of the standings. There will be other teams to watch out for, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, but the Hawks can find themselves in that mix if they stay healthy.