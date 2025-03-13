Zaccharie Risacher has continued to grow throughout his rookie season, and it looks like he's putting everything together at this point of the year. Head coach Quin Snyder has noted all season that Risacher's growth is not linear, but it's hard not to notice the strides that he's made over the past few months.

Risacher notices too, but he also doesn't put too much pressure on himself when judging his play. He knows the hard work will pay off, and he's being rewarded for it right now.

“I feel like I don’t judge me, I just make sure to have the right mentality, make sure I put the work in every day so I can get better on the court and help my team to compete and win games,” Risacher said after their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “I just know what I do. It’s a long journey, it’s a long process and of course, the goal is to progress every day which I wanted to do since Day 1.”

From the beginning of the season to now, Risacher has been doing a lot of different things, and though people may prefer the eye test, the analytics are also showing growth in his game.

“Take the analytics, which are telling, Zacch has shot like 2,000 shots since September,” Snyder said. “There’s some things he’s doing with his feet that are a little different. His balance is better, and he’s maintained his confidence. I think that’s a credit to him.”

Risacher has been shooting the three-ball well over the past handful of games while also staying aggressive going to the rim, and it's helped the Hawks during this time of the season when they're trying to have good seeding.

Zaccharie Risacher showing flashes in rookie season with Hawks

Quin Snyder has spoken highly of Zaccharie Risacher during his rookie season, and he's continued to see the flashes just like everybody else.

“I think with Zacch we’ve seen not just flashes, but periods of time where [he’s growing]. I’ve mentioned this about his success not being linear where he has opportunities in games where he does something, and you’re like, ‘Okay.’ For me, things I’ve seen him working on, sometimes for people who are just watching, that’s a flash that they haven’t seen the work that’s been put in,” Snyder said.

“I’m in a great environment with a lot of great coaches, and we’ve been working on a lot of stuff since the beginning,” Risacher said via Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, it’s nice to see that all the work pays off in games. But yeah, I gotta be physical. I gotta be prepared to deal with contact. And yeah, when I drive.”

The future definitely looks bright for Risacher, and with the season far from finished, he could still have a lot to show.