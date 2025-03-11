In a game where the Atlanta Hawks were missing Trae Young for the night, they were still able to get a nice win against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team. Caris LeVert was also out, which meant the Hawks needed to find someone to control the offense and score the ball. That was the least of their problems, as Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels stepped to the plate to give the team an extra lift.

Risacher finished the game with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Daniels finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. It's obvious the two have grown since the beginning of the year, and head coach Quin Snyder has seen the progress.

“If you were to go back and look at both of them in November, take the analytics, which are telling,” Snyder said. “Zacch has shot like 2,000 shots since September. There’s some things he’s doing with his feet that are a little different. His balance is better, and he’s maintained his confidence. I think that’s a credit to him.

“Dyson is in a similar position. As the year goes on, he’s been attacking the rim even more, shooting the ball. Those guys are just playing with confidence. They’re going to make some mistakes; they’re young. And that’s part of the process.”

Daniels did it all for the Hawks against the 76ers, controlling the offense and hitting some shots when they needed the most. Risacher was the same way, hitting threes, driving in the lane, and even had a putback dunk.

Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher's growth is on full display

Dyson Daniels took care of most of the ball handling duties during the game, and he's continued to grow that part of his game since the season started.

“My junior career I was always a 1, always being able to play with the ball, I was always running the offense,” Daniels said. “When you get to the NBA it’s a little different, you’re usually coming to a team with a guy who’s already a primary ball handler, and you’re playing off the ball a little bit. That’s what I was in New Orleans, here in Atlanta we probably have the best ball handler in the league in Trae.”

“I’ve always had those skills, I’ve always had the vision, I think when guys go down I’m able to step up and play that role.”

Throughout the season, Quin Snyder has said that success isn't linear when describing Zaccharie Risacher, but it's hard not to see him playing better over the course of a month or so. For Risacher, he's just trying to keep the main thing, the main thing.

“I feel like I don’t judge me, I just make sure to have the right mentality, make sure I put the work in every day so I can get better on the court and help my team to compete and win games,” Risacher said. “I just know what I do. It’s a long journey, it’s a long process and of course, the goal is to progress every day which I wanted to do since Day 1.”

Collective group effort helps Hawks to win vs 76ers

The Hawks took control of the game in the second and third quarters and led by as much as 22 points. Beyond Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels, it was a collective group effort from the team, as six players finished in double digits. Terance Mann was a force driving to the paint, Georges Niang knocked down some threes, and Onyeka Okongwu and Mouhamed Gueye were solid in the frontcourt.

With the win, the Hawks are a game-and-a-half ahead of the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic for the seventh seed, and the goal is to keep winning to stay in front of them.

“It’s kind of like a playoff run, we gotta win games to get there,” Daniels said. “They came in undermanned, but they still have guys who can play. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and we had to play hard from the get-go, but to come in and play our game, I think the guys did well. The bench stepped up, guys came in and played their role. We have to finish games better, but I thought the three-and-a-half quarters, it was a good game.”