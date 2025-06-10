Trae Young's future with the Atlanta Hawks continues to be up in the air after the team's underwhelming seasons. However, NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes they should remain committed to the All-Star guard.

Young has led the Hawks to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2021 to 2023. His playoff debut was a major success, taking Atlanta to their first East Finals since 2015. However, they haven't maintained that level of play, exiting the first round in 2022 and 2023 while falling short in the play-in tournament for the last two years.

Despite the Hawks' inability to get back in the conversation as a serious contender, Lowe wants the franchise to continue with Young as their cornerstone.

“I kind of want the Hawks to keep Trae Young long term. I don't think there's a great market for him. So I don't think there's a trade out there that completely just reorients the franchise in a positive way,” Lowe said on his show.

“If I can extend him at a decent number, I just kind of like their team, and I do think he'll change his style of play a little bit. I think there's hope for like a Trae Young mid-career, metamorphosis is too strong of a word, but I could see, like, in a year, it's like, ‘oh my god, the Hawks are like, up 2-1 in the second round, and Trae Young is moving off the ball a little bit'…like I could see it.”

What lies ahead for Trae Young, Hawks

Trae Young continues to impress with his high-level shooting and playmaking ability. It's just a matter of whether the Hawks can maximize their ceiling with him being the leader.

This past season was a career year for him when it came to passing the ball. After 76 games, he averaged 24.2 points, a career-high 11.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 41.1% from the field, including 34% from beyond the arc, and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

The Hawks will be busy this offseason, especially with Young. The guard has two years remaining on his contract, with the 2026-27 season being a player option. In other words, what happens in the 2025-25 campaign might play a big impact on how Young decides to approach his situation with the franchise.

Atlanta also has Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., and Garrison Matthews as free agents this summer. It's clear that the roster may look somewhat different next season, so fans should be in for a treat for what their team does to strengthen their squad.