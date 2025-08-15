The Atlanta Hawks have become one of the Eastern conference's more interesting teams. While Trae Young's extension still hasn't happened, the team made big moves. Even though they are much more popular, analysts are still learning how to pronounce their players' names. Udonis Haslem had a moment similar to Kendrick Perkins when saying Zaccharie Risacher's name.

Risacher, the top pick from the 2024 draft, had a strong finish to the season after getting his feet under him. He couldn't catch San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle for the Rookie of the Year honors, but he showed flashes down the stretch. In addition to being an interesting young talent, Risacher has given announcers a tough time because of how his last name is pronounced.

On Thursday's episode of NBA Today, Haslem made a point about the Hawks' roster. When he got to Risacher, though, he struggled with the pronunciation of his name.

After Perkins went viral for fumbling a name during the NBA draft, fans have become more attuned to calling out analysts when they make mistakes with names. Haslem received that kind of backlash from fans on social media.

“Former players are destroying sports talk,” one fan claimed. “They have become unwatchable!!”

Article Continues Below

“This is what happens when you hire nba players instead of actual NBA journalists and analysts,” said another.

“Seeing him laugh at his own lack of professionalism really annoys me,” commented one fan.

His name might be hard to say, but Risacher's teammates are excited to see what he can do. The Hawks added Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this summer to take a step forward. However, the second-year wing might be the biggest x-factor in the 2025-26 season in Atlanta.

If Risacher grows as much as the Hawks think he will, he could become a household name. Luckily for Haslem, he will have enough practice saying his name to avoid future mistakes.

More Atlanta Hawks News
Davis, Hawks
Atlanta Hawks recruit AMP’s Davis for first ever 24-hour schedule streamBurtland Dixon ·
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis, who had a WWE moment after shedding blood on the court, being helped off the court against the Magic.
Hawks’ Kristaps Porzingis teases MMA career after NBAJulian Ojeda ·
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) laughs before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Hawks hilariously roast NBA Cup opponents in schedule release videoJackson Stone ·
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
Why Hawks must give Trae Young his $229 million max contract extensionRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) does an interview after a victory over the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.
Hawks rumors: Why Trae Young contract extension will be a ‘slow play’Richard Pereira ·
Jacob Toppin and Keaton Wallace in Hawks jersey with a single question mark in the middle.
2 way-too-early Atlanta Hawks trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·