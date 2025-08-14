Time to turn up in the A. The Atlanta Hawks turned their 2025-26 schedule release into a spectacle by teaming up with viral content creator and AMP member Davis Dodds for a full 24 hours of nonstop streaming, ESPN reports. Beginning Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena became Dodds’ personal playground, as he went live on Twitch to give fans an inside look at the arena while building hype for Thursday’s schedule reveal.

Dodds, a 25-year-old Atlanta native with over a million YouTube subscribers and 700,000 Instagram followers, has been a fixture in the city’s basketball culture since attending Hawks games as a kid. Now, he’s the first content creator to partner with an NBA team for a marathon stream to celebrate a schedule release. Hawks CEO Steve Koonin officially handed him the keys to the building at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, joking that the setup might feel like “Home Alone” in the early morning hours.

Big guests, big moments

The stream followed a loose agenda, allowing for spontaneous moments and surprise appearances. Atlanta rap legend 2 Chainz stopped by to record music with Dodds, while Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins made a surprise appearance for a sit-down conversation. Basketball challenges, a dunk contest, and behind-the-scenes tours kept the content flowing.

Bro was kinda cooking here 💀 5v5 happening rn! Tune in: https://t.co/kwUCSLIlrz pic.twitter.com/wkeTl9QlKE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 14, 2025

Dodds told ESPN he planned to “show all the different elements of the arena” while having as much fun as possible with friends. “Who gets to even live in an arena for a day?” he said.

The Hawks’ social media and marketing teams were on site along with building security, but for the most part, the home of Trae Young was Dodds’ domain. A bed was set up behind one of the baskets so he could sleep on stream, although Hawks director of social media Katie DuPré admitted the idea of snoozing inside the massive, empty venue was “a little freaky.”

With the schedule now public and the stream wrapped, the Hawks set a new standard for how NBA teams can connect with their fans. This wasn’t just a schedule reveal — it was an event that blended sports, entertainment, and internet culture in a way only Atlanta could pull off.