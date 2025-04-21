Three days after the Atlanta Hawks failed to make the playoffs with their loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the organization has decided to move on from general manager Landry Fields.

“We have announced that we will begin the search for a President of Basketball Operations and have hired Sportsology Group, a leading provider of strategic advisory and operational support in the sports industry, to direct the process,” the Hawks' statement wrote.

“We also announced that Landry Fields has been relieved of his duties as general manager, and Onsi Saleh has been promoted to general manager of the Atlanta Hawks,” the statement continued.

The Hawks have missed the playoffs for the past two seasons and finished with a 40-42 record in the Eastern Conference this season.

Fields was promoted to general manager of the Hawks in 2022, and since then, has made moves to help the team stay flexible while also building and developing the young talent on the team. He made a big move last offseason trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and getting back a young, talented player in Dyson Daniels, who is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

Landry also drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he showed this year that he will be a great piece on the team for years to come.

It's obvious that the Hawks have a plan to continue to build through their young talent, but they also want to win and be competitive, which is what Trae Young has mentioned several times. Young was asked at the end of the season if he felt like he could win in Atlanta.

“Of course,” Young said. “We're one of the 30 NBA teams. I feel like you can win here. I've won here before. I haven't won a championship, but I've achieved a lot of things here. I know what it takes; I can definitely win here.”

This will be a pivotal offseason for the Hawks, and it will be interesting to see what direction they plan on going with the team from here.