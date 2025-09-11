The NBA made a statement during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton were the young players who helped lead Team USA on a gold medal run. However, players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant are unlikely to play again. Bill Simmons offered his ideal replacements, including players like Paolo Banchero and Cooper Flagg.

The Olympics gave NBA fans a look at “The Avengers” as Team USA sported a roster full of living legends. However, the team's age and the drama surrounding the allocation of minutes affected their run to the gold. Looking ahead, the 2028 team should be wildly different as Team USA tries to defend its crown against talented countries like France, Serbia, Canada, and Germany.

Simmons gave his thoughts on who should be on the roster when the time comes. He listed the players he wants to see on The Zach Lowe Show, much to the host's surprise. Edwards and Haliburton were not a surprise, but Flagg's inclusion before his NBA debut is an interesting choice.

“Staring five, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton as the back court. We’re assuming Tyrese Haliburton will come back at 100%. I love both of those guys,” Simmons said. “Edwards will probably be the face of this team and then Haliburton as porbably the best reliable point guard that we’re going to have in 2028 I would guess. I have Paolo (Banchero). I have Jalen Williams, who at that point will probably be a four time NBA Champion and we’ll want him on there as the second best guy. And than Cooper Flagg was the first guy I wrote down. He’s the absolute perfect Olympics guy. He’ll care the most. He can play small ball five with him or he can play the four, play the three, he can guard everybody. He can shoot threes. He is probably the best international player we’ve produced for a tournament like this in a while.”

Simmons' Team USA picks could have some merit when 2028 rolls. Around, for now, fans can only guess who the next Olympic team will feature.