As the Dallas Mavericks continue to navigate an uneven season, a prominent NBA analyst has cautioned against forcing a major roster move involving Anthony Davis. Following Dallas’ 126–116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Zach Lowe outlined what he described as a “soft tank” approach that would keep the Mavericks intact rather than pursuing an unfavorable trade.

On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe explained why he believes the Mavericks should resist the temptation to move Davis despite ongoing speculation around the star forward.

“I just don’t think there’s a really good AD trade. They’re seven and five in their last 12 games. There's something fun happening with Cooper and Anthony Davis together. No matter what they did, I don't think they could out lose any of the following teams. I don't think they can out lose Utah because of the pick that Utah owes. I don't think they could out lose Sacramento because they're Sacramento. I don't think they could out lose the Wizards. I don't think they can out lose the Pacers, who are in the greatest one-year tank position since the Spurs tank for Tim Duncan. And I actually, despite the fact that they're playing really frisky ball and some of the young guys are starting to pop a little bit, I don't think they can out lose the Nets.”

Lowe expanded on the idea by emphasizing patience rather than urgency at the trade deadline.

“So if I'm stuck in that nether world, I'm not making an Anthony Davis trade that sucks just to make it. Particularly now since he's injured, I'm riding it out. I'm going to sort of organically soft tank my way and hope the lottery guards are kind to me like they were last year. Maybe not this kind. And I'm coming back next year with AD, and Kyrie, and Cooper Flagg.”

Soft-tank approach offers Mavericks an alternative to rushing an Anthony Davis trade

The Mavericks sit at 12–20 and have struggled to gain traction despite flashes of competitiveness. Lowe argued that Dallas is unlikely to out-tank teams such as the Wizards, Jazz, Kings, Pacers, or Nets, making a full teardown both impractical and unnecessary. Instead, he suggested the organization allow the season to play out, accept short-term losses, and preserve long-term flexibility.

Davis’ situation further complicates the calculus. The veteran big man is currently sidelined with a right groin injury suffered on Christmas Day, and Lowe noted that moving an injured star often limits return value. With no clear trade that meaningfully improves the Mavericks’ outlook, Lowe believes holding onto Davis is the more prudent option.

Dallas benefited from lottery fortune last season, landing the No. 1 overall pick, and Lowe hinted that a similar outcome — though far from guaranteed—could again reshape the franchise’s trajectory. Rather than aggressively chasing marginal improvements or sacrificing value in a trade, Lowe’s proposed “soft tank” would prioritize development, health, and optionality.

Under this approach, the Mavericks would continue to compete nightly without deliberately bottoming out, allow Davis to recover and return, and reassess the roster in the offseason. Dallas will look to bounce back Saturday evening when it faces the Sacramento Kings at 5:00 p.m. ET as part of a three-game road trip.

For Dallas, the message was clear: there is little incentive to rush into an Anthony Davis trade that does not meet the franchise’s standards. As the season progresses, the Mavericks’ ability to balance competitiveness with patience may determine whether Lowe’s suggested path proves to be the right one.