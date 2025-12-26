What's been the secret to the San Antonio Spurs domination of the Oklahoma City Thunder? Victor Wembanyama isn't telling.

“We learned a lot on the tactical side, but I don't want to say too much about it. I want to keep some for us, but we definitely got some intelligence after playing them so much.”

A 117-102 victory on Christmas Day caps a three-game sweep of OKC over the last week-and-a-half.

“Definitely learned a lot. I mean, this is like a playoff series. We played them three times in, I don't know if it's been, like, ten days maybe,” Wemby added.

When the Spurs knocked off the defending champions on Dec. 13, it proved seismic because the Thunder had lost only one of their first 25 games, matching the best start in NBA history. But it also proved notable because of the stage. It came during the semifinals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. The basketball world watched with high interest as the third year of a fledgling in-season tournament appears to be taking off.

When San Antonio put away Oklahoma City ten days later, it completely opened the eyes to those brows that had been raised. Sure, it was at the Frost Bank Center, but this was supposed to be when the dynasty-in-the-making would restore order vs. the team some think could challenge them through the next decade. The Spurs won by 20.

When the Silver and Black saw the juggernaut again just two days later, surely the Thunder would put their foot down. Christmas Day at the Paycom Center, where they had not lost any of their first 14 games, was to send notice that the champs were still the champs. They weren't going quietly.

OKC is 26-2 against the rest of the NBA. Those losses have come by two and five points. They're 0-3 vs. SA, with a 37-point difference.

a very merry Christmas indeed 🎁 pic.twitter.com/DPnXLgVeW6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 26, 2025

Spurs' guard play key vs. Thunder

While Wembanyama isn't divulging any details specific to the game plan(s) for the Thunder, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to note the Spurs' guards pose problems in the match-up.

Including 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists on Christmas Day, reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle has been effective offensively and defensively in all three wins against the team with the NBA's best record.

De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 29 points in the latest victory.

“He's good to get us going,” Wemby said of his 2023 All-Star teammate.

“We had trouble getting started at the beginning of the game, but at least he was carrying us a little bit on the other end. He's just a guy who can make things happen, so it's really useful when we're stuck in situations,” the 2023 first overall draft pick continued.

Then there's rookie Dylan Harper. In just 20 minutes, the No. 2 overall draft selection this past summer added 12 points.

“Teams already have to put him in the scouting report 'cause otherwise he's just going to hurt them. And his poise, his ability to control the game has just been very amazing, It's precious to have him on the floor.”

With Harper, Fox, Castle and Wembanyama, there might not be any secrets left as to why the Spurs have handled the Thunder.