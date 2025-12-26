The banged-up Memphis Grizzlies reached Christmas Week still searching for traction, their recent stretch a study in uneven execution, fluctuating availability, and narrow margins. Those same trends have defined much of the season's news. Sure, there have been some unexpected road victories. Too many frustrating setbacks are highlighted in the ongoing defensive lapses and challenges of a shorthanded roster. Though Santi Aldama has been scorching hot lately, giving away a 20-point lead to the Washington Wizards crystallized a recurring theme.

Aldama addressed what was learned from a 130-122 loss that left everyone in the FedEx Forum feeling bitter.

“We learned that when we are not doing what we agreed to do, we are not winning,” Aldama told ClutchPoints. “I think that has been the theme for the season. When we've done things the way we practice them, we are winning. If we don't, we lose. It was tough to be up 20 and lose to a team that has been struggling. We just handed them the win and they took it.”

The Grizzlies lost Brandon Clarke after four minutes; Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out late in the fourth quarter. However, Aldama's 37-point, 10-rebound masterpiece was wasted due to a collective lackadaisical effort after halftime.

“We didn't play defense whatsoever. When a team has 21 offensive rebounds, it is very hard to win that way,” Aldama stated flatly. “When you're out there, you just try and find ways to win. When you don't have bodies out there, you still have to (do the job).”

Losing to lottery teams now just makes the job in April exponentially more difficult. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies know that through years of experience.

Santi Aldama saves Grizzlies

The Grizzlies entered Christmas week at 3-3 in their previous six outings, a record that tells only half the story. It began with a home loss to the Utah Jazz (130-126). Road victories over the LA Clippers (121-103) and Minnesota Timberwolves (116-110) were impressive, helping to salvage a great deal of momentum. Tuomas Iisalo's squad had ripped off a 5-1 run over lottery teams before getting upended by the Jazz on December 12. The lone loss in that streak was a seven-point thriller against Victor Wembanyama's hosting San Antonio Spurs.

Then the Wizards bullied their way down Beale Street. The depleted Grizzlies absorbed an expected road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder two days later. Thankfully, Aldama and Company then closed the week with a revenge road win over the Jazz, responding with their most connected performance of the year (41 assists).

“We played selflessly, understood more of the spaces, reading the defense better, recognizing when they're switching, when they're not,” Aldama explained. “It's a process. We are not there yet, but every day I feel like we get closer.”

Aldama dropped another 37 points in the get-back victory over the Jazz. The 24-year-old's career and season have been emblematic of that gradual progress. After an uneven start, his confidence and efficiency have improved, mirroring the team’s broader push for stability.

“It is better than at first, so it definitely feels good to see the ball go through the hoop,” Aldama said in an on-court interview. “Just trying to be aggressive while staying patient. That's what the coaches always talk about. Sometimes it'll be me, sometimes it'll be a teammate. As long as we get the win, that's what I care about.”

As the Grizzlies try to scale the Western Conference standings, the challenge remains less about identifying solutions than sustaining them. For Santi Aldama, the blueprint is clear, even if consistently following it has proven elusive. There are still lessons this largely inexperienced team needs to learn, especially while Ja Morant and Zach Edey heal up.