Any potential blockbuster trade involving the Golden State Warriors and forward Jonathan Kuminga would likely need to include veteran forward Draymond Green, according to discussion on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective featuring ESPN insiders Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst.

MacMahon outlined the salary and roster realities facing the Warriors if they were to pursue a major deal.

“If they are going to pull off some out of the blue blockbuster trade, Draymond Green is probably getting shipped out. Now I agree with you that, that’s not a high probability situation but just looking at the roster, looking at the salaries.”

Windhorst followed by identifying Kuminga as the central young piece.

“Well it’s Kuminga, that’s the guy that the would set up to be traded.”

MacMahon added further context on the financial hurdles.

“It’s a blockbuster trade you’re going to need more than that salary.”

The comments underscore the complexities confronting the Golden State Warriors as they weigh roster flexibility in a competitive Western Conference. MacMahon suggested that, following a recent confrontation between Green and head coach Steve Kerr, along with Golden State’s middling position in the standings, Green’s contract would almost certainly be required to aggregate enough salary to acquire a star-caliber player in a Kuminga-centered deal.

Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green factor into Warriors’ trade calculus

Golden State entered Christmas Day hovering around .500 and fighting for position in a tightly packed conference. The team has relied on continuity around its veteran core, but trade speculation has persisted as management evaluates paths to elevate the roster.

Kuminga, 23, remains one of the Warriors’ most intriguing assets. Through 18 games, including 13 starts, he is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32% from three-point range in 24.8 minutes per contest. He signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract that includes a team option worth $24.3 million for next season, setting up potential free agency ahead of the 2027–28 campaign.

Green, meanwhile, continues to be a central figure both on and off the floor. The 35-year-old is averaging eight points, six rebounds and five assists per game while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc across 25 appearances, logging 27 minutes per game. He is earning $25.8 million this season as part of a four-year, $100 million deal and holds a $27.6 million player option for next season before possible free agency.

On the court, the Warriors showed positive momentum on Christmas Day, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 126–116 to secure their third consecutive victory and improve to 16–15. Golden State will carry that momentum into a three-game road trip beginning Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. ET.

While no deal appears imminent, the comments from MacMahon and Windhorst highlight the significant roster considerations that would accompany any major Warriors trade involving Kuminga, with Green’s contract emerging as a pivotal component.