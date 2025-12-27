It has been a brutal season for the New York Jets. A combination of poor play and significant injuries have left the Jets in last place in the AFC East, and it adds to the frustration of their long-suffering fans. The Jets have failed to make the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season. They haven't made a postseason appearance since 2010, when they were defeated in the AFC Championship game.

Garrett Wilson is both the team's leading and best receiver. However, Wilson played just 8 games this year after suffering a knee injury. Wilson has caught 36 passes for 395 yards and 4 TDs, and that low total is the best of any Jets pass catcher.

The receiver's season is done and the inability to get back on the field has left him looking for things to do. He saw the movie “Marty Supreme” during his time off and he was not thrilled with the table tennis film. He made that point clear with the following quote on X. “A 95% on rotten tomatoes, used to really mean something.”

Jets had hoped to get a lift with Fields and Glenn

While the Jets are buried in the cellar, they started training camp and the current season with hope that they would be able to climb in the standings.

The Jets hired former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to serve as their head coach and they brought in Justin Fields to become the starting quarterback. Neither move worked successfully for the Jets.

Glenn had earned his position by building a powerful and hard-hitting defense with the Lions, but the Jets have not been successful in that area. They rank 30th in points allowed, as they are giving up 28.4 points per game.

Fields has also struggled under center despite his speed and athleticism. He played 9 games this season and he was slowed by a concussion and a knee injury. He has a 7-1 TD-interception ratio and has completed 62.7 percent of his passes.