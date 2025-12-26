A third-straight San Antonio Spurs victory vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder has turned the NBA on its head. When the two teams met on Dec. 13, OKC had just matched the best 25-game start in NBA history. Less than two weeks later, Victor Wembanyama and company have not only beaten the defending champs three times, they've dominated them in back to back contests, including a first loss in Oklahoma City this season.

While the basketball world has rightfully taken note, the Spurs' generational prospect is quelling any hyperbole.

Asked if the three victories in 12 days vs. the Thunder send a statement to the rest of the league, Wemby wasn't as definitive as observers have been.

“Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't,” he said. “We're focused on the rest of the season. It's very long, we're not even halfway through. I'm not even sure it's smart to look so far into the future.”

It's notable considering Wembanyama hasn't been one for pulling punches since entering the NBA two-and-a-half years ago.

We can stop going out of our way to make sense of this The #Spurs are a nightmarish match-up for the Thunder And/or They’re just better than OKC right now That doesn’t mean SA will beat them in playoffs, if they even meet But these 3 games in the last 1 1/2 week aren’t lying — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) December 25, 2025

Victor Wembanyama reflects following huge Spurs victories vs Thunder

The Christmas Day win in Oklahoma City marked Wemby's second straight game on the holiday. Though the Spurs came close vs. the New York Knicks last season, they lost to fall to .500 for the season.

“It shows progress when you look back one year ago. If we played this game with our team one year ago, we might have blown that lead, so it shows progress,” the 2023 first-round pick said.

It represents progress in the standings as well. Following the 117-102 win vs. the Thunder, who started the season 24-1, the Spurs sport a 23-7 record and now sit just two games behind their Western Conference leading foes.

Article Continues Below

“It feels great, it feels great,” Wemby repeated.

“It's just the embodiment of all the efforts and the sweat for months, and each game is so intense that it takes so much from you as a person. The reward is just incredible.”

Wembanyama scored 19 points in just 26 minutes. De'Aaron Fox led the team with 29 points while Stephon Castle added 19 and Harrison Barnes 15. When the Spurs beat Oklahoma City by 20 two nights before in San Antonio, Fox scored just six. Keldon Johnson led them with 25 when they met in the Alamo City in that Dec. 23 contest and scored nine on Christmas. Similarly, Devin Vassell went from 17 points to five two days later.

Translation: different Spurs are stepping up night to night.

“Every day we're happy to come to work. It's a real chance because when we can get there (play well) we win, which makes everything easier,” Wembanyama continued. “But, winning is also a symptom of everything that happens behind closed doors. And all of us are happy to come into work. We know we're going to have fun. We know we can go out there and produce competitive basketball.”

They've been more than competing recently. Winners of eight of their last nine games when you include the NBA Cup Final loss to the Knicks, the Spurs' routs of the Thunder are the icing on the cake as they put the league on notice.

Whether they mean to or not.