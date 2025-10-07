Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum won't be playing in any NBA games for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean he isn't keeping busy off the court. Along with tackling his daily injury rehab, Tatum will serve as the inaugural Chief Basketball Officer of Duke University.

The blue-blood program announced that the six-time NBA All-Star was officially joining its staff on Tuesday morning. Of course, Tatum will still prioritize his professional duties as his brand-new role with the Blue Devils seems to be more of a consulting position.

“The Chief Basketball Officer will serve as a special advisor to the Head Coach, bringing a wealth of professional basketball experience and championship-level insight to Duke Men's Basketball and Head Coach Jon Scheyer,” Duke posted on X. “In this role, Jayson will leverage his career success to provide perspective and guidance on basketball development, leadership, and life as a successful athlete, leaning on the lessons he first learned here at Duke.”

Jayson Tatum was just named Duke's first Chief Basketball Officer. He'll mentor Duke players on everything from brand deals to student-athlete life and talk with Duke's coaching staff about roster construction.

Like several basketball superstars, Tatum was a one-and-done player out of Duke. And during his lone season, he grew close to then assistant coach Jon Scheyer.

Nine years later, Scheyer is the head coach of his alma mater, and Tatum is an NBA champion. The two still talk often and have united once again to further “The Brotherhood” of Duke basketball.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be Duke's first Chief Basketball Officer,” Tatum said in an official statement. “This program means so much to me, and I had an unbelievable time here. I already watch every game, come back whenever I can, and connect with Coach Scheyer often. To have a role that formalizes my relationship with the program and broadens my ability to impact the players and culture means the world to me.”

What will Tatum have to do as Duke's first Chief Basketball Officer?

Since this title was just established, it's still a bit of an unknown. However, Duke laid out some of the specifics on its Instagram page to outline what Tatum will actually do as the school's Chief Basketball Officer.

The job description included mentoring Duke players about everything from brand building to student-athlete life, communicating with the coaching staff via Zoom, and advising Scheyer on roster construction and player development trends.

There's a fair chance Tatum already did some of these things in prior years given his close friendship with Scheyer, but he'll now serve Duke in an official capacity. He'll likely enlist the help of fellow Duke alumni such as Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero and Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg to welcome future Dukies into the NBA.

“As former players, we all share the responsibility of supporting the next generation of Duke Basketball,” Tatum stated.

Although Tatum will be dedicated to bettering his old stomping grounds, the forward's primary objective at the moment is fully healing from an Achilles rupture he suffered in May.

Scheyer recognizes this and probably realizes that one of the best ways Tatum can benefit up-and-coming Duke players is by dominating in the NBA once again and showing them that they too can take the league by storm regardless of the unexpected roadblocks they'll face along the way.