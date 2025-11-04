The Boston Celtics sank deeper below .500 on Monday after they got stunned by the Utah Jazz via a 105-103 score.

The lead-up to the finish was a frenetic one. The Celtics had a one-point lead with under a minute left in the fourth quarter when Boston star forward Jaylen Brown appeared to have been tripped by Jazz guard Keyonte George. However, no foul was called and play continued, with Utah rookie guard Walter Payton Jr. getting the leather and later dishing out an assist to Lauri Markkanen to get Utah a one-point lead with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Celtics center Neemias Queta later tied the game after going 1-for-2 from the foul line, but the last laugh belonged to the Jazz, as veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic scored on a putback bucket 0.6 seconds remaining to give Utah the victory.

The loss only added to the frustration of Brown, who couldn't believe no foul was called on George, who led the Jazz with 31 points.

“You can't have a mistake like that as an official at that point in the game,” Brown said after the game (via ESPN). “It's fourth quarter, it's a minute left in the game or less, and you completely — the whole staff blows the f—ing call, you know what I mean? Cost us the game. Unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the pool report after the game provided an explanation for the no-call.

“During live play, the crew observed George slip and fall just prior to Brown slipping on the same spot, resulting in the ball becoming loose prior to any contact,” crew chief Kevin Scott said.

The Celtics, who now carry a 3-5 record after back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and the Jazz, both at TD Garden in Boston, wasted the 36-point effort of Brown. They also got 18 points from Payton Pritchard and 15 from Anfernee Simons off the bench.

As a team, Boston was also hurt by its freezing cold shooting, particularly from behind the arc, where the Celtics went just 11-for-51.

Brown and the Celtics have one more home game coming up before hitting the road, as they now prepare for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in Beantown.