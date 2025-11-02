The whispers started early. A 1-3 start from a recent champion is enough to get the hot-take machines running, and the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s model of consistency over the last decade, suddenly found themselves at the center of a ridiculous question: Are the Celtics really in danger of missing the playoffs?

For context, the last time Boston didn’t make the postseason, Jayson Tatum was still a teenager, Kyrie Irving hadn’t yet requested his first trade, and LeBron James was still in Cleveland. Since then, the Celtics have been a permanent fixture in the Eastern Conference hierarchy, with 11 consecutive playoff berths, six conference finals appearances, two trips to the NBA Finals, and a championship in 2024 that restored pride to one of the league’s most storied franchises.

So, yes, this overreaction is brutal. Because if anything, the Celtics’ shaky start says less about their decline and more about the growing pains of a defending champion learning to adjust after early adversity.

The slow start that sparked the panic

The 2025-26 season didn’t exactly start with confetti and parades for Boston. Their opening slate was brutal, with games against the Rockets, Knicks, 76ers, and Cavaliers all testing their depth early. Losing Jayson Tatum to injury immediately shifted the team’s offensive structure. Suddenly, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White had to carry a heavier scoring load while also being primary defensive anchors.

Boston’s 1-3 start wasn’t a reflection of effort as much as it was rhythm. The ball wasn’t moving the way it did during its 2024 title run, and the offense lacked the balance that made them lethal.

The result? Disjointed offense, defensive lapses, and the kind of frustration that fuels hot takes about missing the playoffs. But to their credit, the Celtics have already started to steady the ship.

Over their last few games, Boston has looked like itself again, beating the Cavaliers, Pelicans, and 76ers while finding their defensive identity. They’ve climbed back to 3-4, rediscovering their spacing and tempo. And though their record doesn’t scream dominance, the trends behind the numbers suggest a team poised to surge.

Rediscovering the Celtics’ DNA

What makes the “Celtics missing the playoffs” narrative laughable is that Boston hasn’t lost its core identity. This is still a team built on versatility, switchable defense, and veteran execution.

Jaylen Brown has taken on a more assertive playmaking role, looking more comfortable driving into double teams and creating for others. Derrick White has been the steady hand, anchoring Boston’s defense and hitting big shots when needed.

THE PRIDE OF PORTUGAL 🇵🇹

Then there’s the bench, often the source of midseason complaints for this franchise. But in recent games, the second unit has started to mesh. Payton Pritchard has finally cemented his place in the first team, Sam Hauser continues to space the floor effectively, and big man Neemias Queta has shown flashes as a serviceable rotational defender.

Defensively, the Celtics are trending back toward elite form. They’ve held opponents under 110 points in each of its three wins and have re-established the team-first communication that made them terrifying during their championship run. Even without Tatum, the Celtics look organized and composed, forcing teams into bad shots and controlling the glass.

Why the Celtics aren’t going anywhere

Let’s be clear, this isn’t a rebuilding roster. This is a team that knows how to win in April and May, and that counts for more than early-season hiccups in October.

Tatum’s injury undoubtedly disrupted their rhythm, but once he returns, Boston immediately regains an MVP-caliber scorer who can carry them through offensive droughts. His absence has also allowed other stars to expand their game, particularly Brown, who looks more self-assured in late-game situations. When Tatum and Brown share the floor again, the offensive balance will return naturally.

Jaylen Brown so far this season: • 27.7 PPG (55 FG%)

• 49 3FG%

• 5.2 RPG

Jaylen Brown so far this season: • 27.7 PPG (55 FG%)
• 49 3FG%
• 5.2 RPG
• 4.2 APG Let's talk about it.

There’s also the matter of pedigree. Championship teams often stumble out of the gate, just ask the 2018 Warriors or the 2014 Spurs. Early-season complacency, rotation experimentation, and minor injuries all contribute to slow starts. What separates elite teams is their ability to correct course before it’s too late. The Celtics have already shown that adjustment capability.

And when you look around the Eastern Conference, the idea that Boston would somehow fall out of the top eight becomes even more absurd. The Bucks and 76ers are strong, sure. But beyond that? The Hornets, Hawks, and Magic are still inconsistent, and Miami looks less formidable than in recent years. The Celtics, even at half-strength, are a playoff lock.

The real question isn’t if they’ll make the playoffs, it’s whether they can return to championship form once Tatum is fully healthy.

A wake-up call, not a warning sign

If anything, this slow start might be the best thing that could’ve happened to Boston. It reminded them that success in the NBA isn’t a carryover from the previous season’s trophy, it’s something you earn again every night.

This isn’t a group in crisis. It’s a championship core learning how to handle early adversity. By the time April rolls around, nobody will remember their 1-3 start. They’ll remember the team that found its rhythm, fought through injuries, and played its best basketball when it mattered most.

So no, the Celtics aren’t missing the playoffs. They’re reloading. They’re getting healthy. And when Jayson Tatum returns, Boston will once again be one of the most dangerous teams in basketball, the kind of team no one wants to face in a seven-game series.

Sometimes, a little early-season chaos is exactly what a champion needs to wake up. The Celtics just hit the snooze button. Now, they’re ready to get back to work.