The Boston Celtics got a nice win against the Washington Wizards, and they probably had a nice laugh afterwards. Over a week ago, Jaylen Brown was the topic of discussion after his hairline got on OG Anunoby. Brown didn't deny it, and he actually went on stream to get a haircut and discuss why he thinks his hairline is deteriorating.

Fast forward to now, and Brown has found another victim that he wiped his hairline on. While Brown was driving, his head pushed against Kyshawn George, and a black mark showed up on his shoulder. George was seen pointing at the mark and started laughing.

After the game, Brown went on social media to talk about catching another victim, and he had another hilarious excuse for this one.

“AI is getting outta hand,” Brown wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

AI is getting outta hand https://t.co/oZHFMHhGs4 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

It looks like Brown is making jokes out of the situation, and he doesn't care what people think, which is actually good. At the same time, he may have to find some new holding spray, because the one he's been using this season hasn't been the best. If things get too out of hand, Brown might end up taking that trip to Turkey.

Article Continues Below

During his stream over a week ago, he called LeBron James so he could get some tips on what he should do.

“Code red my n—-, they caught me slipping. I need to know Turkey or no Turkey, and I ain't talking about no cheese sandwich. This some real s— bro, call your lil bro back, put all that s— in the past,” Brown said on James after being sent to voicemail.

Brown then blamed the city of Boston for his hairline not being in the best shape.

“I blame Boston. 10 years of stress, the media, the championship. Y'all caused this,” Brown said.