Recently, the Boston Celtics dropped to 3-5 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a home loss against the Utah Jazz that came down to the final seconds. A controversial moment occurred late in this game when Celtics wing Jaylen Brown had the ball at the top of the key and tripped over a Jazz defender who had fallen down, with no whistle being blown.

The Jazz went on to score on the ensuing fast break, and Brown put the officials on blast after the game.

Now, the NBA has vindicated his belief that the Celtics were wronged.

“The NBA's L2M report confirms that Monday night's call from Celtics-Jazz was incorrect and that a foul should have been called where Keyonte George slips, causing Jaylen Brown to trip and fall,” reported ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“You can't have a mistake like that, as an official at that point in the game. It's 4th quarter, it's a minute left in the game… the whole staff blows the f****ng call,” Brown had said after the game.

The Celtics would ultimately end up tying the game before Jazz big man Jusuf Nurkic ended up winning it on a layup with under a second to go on an offensive rebound.

A tough loss for the Celtics

The early returns for the Boston Celtics in 2025-26 have been exactly as most expected they would be. Jaylen Brown has been playing at an elite level for the most part, but guard Derrick White has seen his shooting splits dip dramatically now that he is being guarded by opponents' stronger defenders and doesn't have as good a shot quality as he did when surrounded by four All-Star caliber players.

Still, losing isn't the worst thing in the world for a Celtics team that into this season knowing it wouldn't be able to contend for anything meaningful.

In any case, Boston will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday evening when they host the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET.