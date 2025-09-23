Amidst his long road to recovery, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum isn't ruling out a return in 2025-26, as he admitted to talking to players on a similar path from their respective Achilles injuries. New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray tore his right Achilles tendon in a game against Tatum and the Celtics in late January. Less than four months later, Tatum suffered the same injury.

Tatum revealed he kept in touch with Murray and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, throughout his rehab process, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“100 percent. We've all been in communication. Dejounte Murray is somebody — Dame [Damian Lillard], Tyrese [Haliburton] — that I've talked to throughout,” Tatum said. “It all happened this season and we're all at different points of our rehab and recovery. So, it's less about yo, when are you coming back? I text Dame and Dejounte all the time because they're ahead of me [in their rehab].

Like,'what are you doing now? What are your workouts looking like now?' We're all in the same boat. Just kind of checking up on each other and keeping in touch, and it's been very helpful.”

Perhaps Tatum's conversations with Murray and Haliburton give the six-time All-Star two different perspectives that have helped fuel his return to the Celtics before the end of the upcoming regular season.

Jayson Tatum not ruling out return to Celtics next season

As All-Star Jaylen Brown and the new-look Celtics prepare for the upcoming season without Jayson Tatum, many wondered if Brown's All-Star running mate would make a return before the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Tatum revealed he's eyeing a return to the court during the regular season, he said, via Today with Jenna & Friends

“That is the million-dollar question,” Tatum said. “I think for me and my team, the doctors, the organization — the most important thing is making a full recovery, [and] being back 100 percent. Not rushing it. But I haven't said like, ‘Yo, I'm not playing this season,' or anything like that.

“I have a goal in my mind, right? I have a goal in my mind. What I will say is I'm not working out, rehabbing six days a week for no reason.”

The Celtics will host Media Day next Monday.