Although basketball after the All-Star break always tends to feel like a drag in the NBA season with the finish line inching closer, it's actually a very important time for teams around the league to cement their status as real title threats. We are familiar with the Oklahoma City Thunder and other teams that have consistently ranked within the top five of the NBA power rankings, but consider the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, for example.

With the Eastern Conference wide open this season, despite the Detroit Pistons staking their claim as the team at the top, both the Cavs and Celtics are beginning to look like real contenders.

Since trading Darius Garland for James Harden, the Cavs have gone 6-1, losing their first game on Sunday night in a hard-fought 121-113 battle against the Thunder. This loss also snapped Cleveland's seven-game win streak, which was the second-longest in the NBA.

Harden has played well in a Cavs uniform, and Donovan Mitchell continues to perform at an All-NBA First-Team level. Mitchell leads all players this season in second-half scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game in the final 24 minutes of games.

Now that he has Harden by his side, as well as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen healthy and playing at a high level, the Cavs find themselves inside the top five of the NBA power rankings.

As for the Celtics, this team continues to play an elite brand of basketball even though they made some substantial roster moves at the trade deadline, specifically moving Anfernee Simons, their best bench scorer, for Nikola Vucevic.

Boston has won eight of its last nine games, plus the Celtics and Jayson Tatum continue to drop hints of the All-Star's potential return before the end of the regular season. If Tatum can return before the playoffs with Jaylen Brown playing like the second-best player in the East behind Pistons' star Cade Cunningham, it's not hard to imagine the Celtics going on another title run.

These two teams are among the significant risers in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings, as we officially have seven weeks left in the 2025-26 regular season.

1. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2025-26 Record: 40-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W27), vs. SAC (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (2/23), at TOR (2/25), at BKN (2/26), at NYK (3/1)

With the Cavs losing on Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs are the only team with a win streak longer than six games, as they have now won eight straight and are undefeated in February.

Victor Wembanyama continues to impress, with six double-doubles this month and six games with three or more blocks. As long as Wemby, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox are healthy heading into the final stretch run of the season, the Spurs have a strong chance at potentially catching the Thunder for the 1-seed in the West.

2. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 42-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W15), at CHI (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (2/23), vs. OKC (2/25), vs. CLE (2/27), at ORL (3/1)

Without Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, who are serving their suspensions from their brawl with the Charlotte Hornets, the Pistons have won two straight over New York and Chicago. Detroit's win over New York on Thursday was very impressive, as they left the Knicks emotionless with no answers on how to stop them.

Cade Cunningham may be the only sure-thing star on the court every night for the Pistons, but every player on this team plays with a chip on their shoulder, and they have the best depth in the East. That is why they are legit contenders in the East and could very well make the Eastern Conference Finals at the least.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 44-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W19), vs. CLE (W8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (2/24), at DET (2/25), vs. DEN (2/27), at DAL (3/1)

Neither Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nor Jalen Williams has played since the league came out of the All-Star break. However, the Thunder rolled over the Brooklyn Nets and followed this win up with a strong showing against the Cavs on Sunday, a game in which Oklahoma City knocked down 21 threes as a team.

Isaiah Joe led the way in this one with 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting from deep, and the Thunder bench combined to shoot 8-of-12 from 3-point range. If this trend continues and OKC gets going from the perimeter the rest of the season, they will be awfully hard to stop as the defending champions.

4. Boston Celtics (+2)

2025-26 Record: 37-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W11), at LAL (W22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (2/24), at DEN (2/25), vs. BKN (2/27), vs. PHI (3/1)

Now back inside the top five of the NBA power rankings, the Celtics continue to pick up statement wins after statement wins. Boston's only loss since Jan. 30 was to the Knicks at home before the All-Star break. Other than this one blemish, the Celtics have picked up wins over the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets — three Western Conference playoff threats.

In this span, the Celtics are allowing just 97.3 points per game to their opponents and own the best defensive rating in the league. Tatum continues to work hard on his rehab behind the scenes, and at this point, it would not be shocking to see him get back on the court by mid-March.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 36-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W28), at CHA (W5), at OKC (L8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (2/24), at MIL (2/25), at DET (2/27), at BKN (3/1)

Only the Pistons have a better record than the Cavs since the start of 2026. Cleveland has won 17 of its last 23 games, and it is now just one game behind the Knicks for the 3-seed in the East and two games behind the Celtics for the 2-seed. Not only is home-court advantage for a first-round playoff series in play for the Cavs, but there is a real path to them becoming the second-best team in the East behind Detroit.

Offensively, the Cavaliers have been clicking on all cylinders, averaging 123.3 points per game over their last eight contests with the best offensive rating in the league during this span. Since arriving, Harden has averaged 18.7 points and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from 3-point range.

Not only does Harden create more space for Mitchell to operate off the ball, but he also makes both Allen and Mobley better around the rim. As a team, the Cavs' efficiency is through the roof with Harden running the show at the point guard position.

6. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 36-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L1), at POR (W54), at GSW (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (2/25), at OKC (2/27), vs. MIN (3/1)

Is it time to start being concerned about the Denver Nuggets? This team has battled through adversity and injuries all season to cement themselves as one of the best in the entire league, yet they have now dropped six of their last nine games since before the All-Star break.

Sunday night's loss was a shocker, as even with Nikola Jokic's 35-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double and Jamal Murray scoring 21 points, Denver lost 128-117 to the Warriors.

7. New York Knicks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 37-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L15), vs. HOU (W2), at CHI (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (2/24), at MIL (2/27), vs. SAS (3/1)

The Knicks have been very up and down as of late. On one hand, they recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers by 49 points and overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Houston to win on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden. Then there are nights like their blowout loss at home to Detroit and losing at home to the Indiana Pacers, who are clearly tanking.

Karl-Anthony Towns has disappeared at times this season, which is why the Knicks have been inconsistent as of late. However, Towns has averaged 24.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3 percent from 3-point range over his last three games. This is the type of production New York needs from its starting center to be a real title threat.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2025-26 Record: 35-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W11), vs. PHI (L27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (2/24), at LAC (2/26), at DEN (3/1)

Losing by 27 points at home to the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, is a head-scratcher for the Minnesota Timberwolves. As good as this team has been offensively, they rank just 24th in defensive rating since the start of February.

Attention to detail and constant intensity on the floor have been the two concerning areas for the Timberwolves lately, which is surprising given how well Chris Finch has coached this team. Anthony Edwards can't be a one-man show if the Wolves are to try and make it three straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 34-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W3), vs. BOS (L22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (2/24), at PHX (2/26), at GSW (2/28), vs. SAC (3/1)

A strong showing against the LA Clippers coming out of the All-Star break was followed up by a blowout loss to the Celtics on Sunday, a game the Lakers always seemed to trail in and their biggest weakness appeared.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves combined to score 60 of the Lakers' 89 points against the Celtics. That is the biggest weakness of this team and why they are not championship threats in the West. Nobody outside of these three players can create for themselves, and the Lakers don't have any reliable scorers on their bench.

Despite being 34-22 this season, the Lakers are proving to be the biggest pretenders inside the top six of the West standings.

10. Toronto Raptors (+3)

2025-26 Record: 34-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W9), at MIL (W28)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (2/24), vs. SAS (2/25), at WAS (2/28)

The Toronto Raptors continue to be the sneaky team in the East that could wind up making a lot of noise come playoff time. That is why they find themselves back inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

When fully healthy, Toronto has the scorers to put up a fight against the East's best. At the same time, it's the Raptors' defense that has been elite as of late. Over their last seven games, the Raptors rank fifth in defensive rating.

11. Houston Rockets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 34-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W4), at NYK (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (2/23), vs. SAC (2/25), at ORL (2/26), at MIA (2/28)

Kevin Durant is the Rockets' only dependable and reliable scoring threat. Despite being an All-Star center, teams have seemed to figure out how to defend Alperen Sengun, and there is really nobody else on Houston's roster who is threatening with the ball in their hands.

That is the major problem Houston faces before the playoffs, as their shot creation and pure scoring ability are being exposed by some of the better teams in the league. That directly played a role in the Rockets blowing an 18-point lead against the Knicks on Saturday. The lack of a true playmaker in the backcourt, like Fred VanVleet, is really hurting the Rockets.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

2025-26 Record: 31-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L10), at NOP (L15), at MIN (W27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (2/24), vs. MIA (2/26), at BOS (3/1)

The 76ers share a ton of qualities with the team they just beat by 27 points. Aside from all the inconsistencies they face outside of their star players, the Sixers simply don't look like a playoff threat without Joel Embiid on the court. His status moving forward continues to be questionable, especially since he is now dealing with a shin injury.

Tyrese Maxey going for 39 points to beat the Timberwolves in Minnesota was definitely a step in the right direction, but this team was coming off four straight losses, with one being to a team with a winning record. It is hard to trust the basketball product in Philadelphia right now.

13. Phoenix Suns (-2)

2025-26 Record: 33-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L27), vs. ORL (W3/2OT), vs. POR (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (2/24), vs. LAL (2/26)

Although the Phoenix Suns have found a lot of success this season and have been arguably the biggest surprise in the NBA, they are sinking in the power rankings because of injuries. Not only is Devin Booker out with a hip injury, but now Dillon Brooks is sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left hand.

This has been a career year for Brooks, who is averaging career highs in points (20.9), rebounds (3.7), and field goal percentage (44.0%). Without Brooks and his production, the Suns will have a hard time navigating the stretch run of the season, and they could fall in the play-in region of the standings.

14. Golden State Warriors (-)

2025-26 Record: 30-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L11), vs. DEN (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (2/24), at MEM (2/25), vs. LAL (2/28)

The Warriors' 11-point win over the Nuggets on Sunday helped them avoid their first three-game losing streak since mid-December. However, this win doesn't mask the fact that Stephen Curry has not played in over three weeks and continues to deal with mysterious knee soreness.

As reported last week on ClutchPoints, the Warriors are not overly concerned about Curry's knee injury and don't foresee this being a long-term issue for the remainder of the regular season. At the same time, there is still no clear timetable for his return, as everything is contingent on his response to treatment and how he feels waking up every morning.

If Curry can return to the court, there is an opportunity for the Warriors to potentially catch the Timberwolves for the 6-seed before the start of the playoffs.

15. Orlando Magic (+2)

2025-26 Record: 30-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W37), at PHX (L3/2OT), at LAC (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (2/24), vs. HOU (2/26), vs. DET (3/1)

The Orlando Magic are currently in the midst of their best stretch during the second half of the season, winning five of their last seven games and holding opponents to an average of 106.6 points per game during this span.

What stands out for Orlando as of late is Desmond Bane finding his groove as an elite scoring weapon for this team outside of Paolo Banchero. With Franz Wagner injured, Bane has stepped up to average 24.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor and 50.9 percent from 3-point range in February.

Numbers like these from Bane are what can easily propel the Magic back into contention for a top-six spot in the East standings.

16. Miami Heat (+3)

2025-26 Record: 31-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W31), vs. MEM (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (2/24), at PHI (2/26), vs. HOU (2/28)

Tyler Herro recently returned to the court for the Miami Heat, and he did so in a big way with 24 points in a 128-97 beatdown of the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat have now won three straight games for the first time since the end of December, and they are tied with the Magic for the 7-seed in the East, just a half-game behind Philadelphia in the standings.

Miami has been really solid on offense lately, averaging 126 points per game over its last five contests. Erik Spoelstra has to be pleased with the effort and intensity his team is playing with right now, and the Heat will have a pivotal game on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

17. Charlotte Hornets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 27-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L4), vs. CLE (L5), at WAS (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (2/24), at IND (2/26), vs. POR (2/28)

Even without Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges, the Charlotte Hornets fought hard against Houston and Cleveland, two teams ranked near the top of the NBA power rankings. Although Charlotte has fallen a couple of spots, this group is still proving its worth entering the back section of the 2025-26 season.

The Hornets have turned themselves into a strong defensive team, and it is hard to stop them offensively because of how many players have the capability to score. Some nights it is Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball, while other nights Kon Knueppel can take the baton as the team's leading scorer.

That is why the Hornets are arguably the most dangerous team in the East, outside of the top title contenders, of course.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 27-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (W1), at LAL (L3), vs. ORL (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (2/26), vs. NOP (3/1)

Bennedict Mathurin has made quite the mark since arriving at the LA Clippers, as he's averaged 25.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor in his first four games with the Clippers. Alongside Kawhi Leonard, Mathurin appears to be the perfect fit as a young, dynamic, and athletic threat on the wing.

When Darius Garland returns, the Clippers will have a chance to prove that they can still be serious threats in the West. However, it could be too late by the time Garland is back, as LA is expected to finish as either the 9-seed or 10-seed in the conference.

19. Atlanta Hawks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 28-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W10), vs. MIA (L31), vs. BKN (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (2/24), vs. WAS (2/26), vs. POR (3/1)



The Atlanta Hawks are 3-4 over their last seven games, with just one of their wins coming against a team with a winning record. It seems like the Hawks are still stuck in play-in purgatory, even though this organization is in a better spot now than it was a season ago.

Jalen Johnson has emerged as one of the better-looking young stars in the league, and the Hawks will get a chance to see how Jonathan Kuminga will fit in with this group upon making his debut sometime in the coming weeks.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 28-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L54), at PHX (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (2/24), at CHI (2/26), at CHA (2/28), at ATL (3/1)

After losing by 54 points to the Nuggets at home, the Portland Trail Blazers went on the road and beat the short-handed Suns 92-77 in the lowest-scoring game of the 2025-26 NBA season. This basically sums up what we've seen from the Blazers this year, as they can look competitive or look like one of the worst teams in the league on any given night.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 24-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W21), vs. TOR (L28)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (2/24), vs. CLE (2/25), vs. NYK (2/27), at CHI (3/1)

Without Giannis on the court, the Milwaukee Bucks have been letting loose and just seeing what type of production exists on their roster. In the process, the Bucks have found something in Ousmane Dieng, as well as Cam Thomas.

Since being cut by the Brooklyn Nets, Thomas has averaged 18.4 points per game for the Bucks. His natural scoring instincts, along with Ryan Rollins' abilities to be an all-around offensive threat at the point guard position, create a unique, dynamic one-two scoring punch in Milwaukee. Once Antetokounmpo returns, the Bucks could all of a sudden be an interesting team.

After all, they have nothing to lose this season and will be playing with house money if they get into the play-in tournament. That is why none of the top teams will want to see them.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 21-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W9), at MIA (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (2/23), vs. GSW (2/25), at DAL (2/27), at IND (3/1)

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a collision course with the NBA Draft lottery, as this team is just bad.

Not only is this organization dealing with all the Ja Morant drama, but they don't have any potential young All-Stars, and teams are setting new scoring marks against them in recent games. If you are looking to get out of your offensive struggles or looking to record a new career high in scoring, just go play the Grizzlies right now because they don't defend and have thrown in the towel on the season.

23. Dallas Mavericks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 20-36 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L11), at IND (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (2/24), vs. SAC (2/26), vs. MEM (2/27), vs. OKC (3/1)

After losing 10 straight games, the Dallas Mavericks finally ended their losing streak with a 134-130 win on Sunday over Indiana. This was just the Mavs' third win of the year without Cooper Flagg in the lineup.

Like the Grizzlies, the Mavs do not defend whatsoever. This team has surrendered at least 120 points in six straight games, and Dallas ranks 28th in defensive rating since the start of February.

24. Utah Jazz (-1)

2025-26 Record: 18-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (2/23), vs. NOP (2/26), vs. NOP (2/28)

It seems like 18 wins are enough for the Utah Jazz this year. After back-to-back wins over Miami and Sacramento, the Jazz have looked like a completely different team.

Aside from Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. now being sidelined, the Jazz have stopped trying on defense. It is very clear that this team is tanking, but there is no guarantee they will land the top pick in the draft. If the basketball gods have anything to say about this, Utah won't get the No. 1 pick.

25. Chicago Bulls (-1)

2025-26 Record: 24-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L9), vs. DET (L16), vs. NYK (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (2/24), vs. POR (2/26), vs. MIL (3/1)

As crazy as it sounds, the Chicago Bulls may not win another game this season. The Bulls have now lost nine straight games, and they have not won at all since the NBA trade deadline, when they gutted their roster for nothing in return.

Whether the Bulls win another game or not comes down to whether one of the tanking teams they run into just throws the game. After watching the Bulls play lately, it's clear that zero talent exists here, and they do not have the capability to win a game in the NBA.

26. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

2025-26 Record: 16-42 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L21), vs. PHI (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (2/24), at UTA (2/26), at UTA (2/28), at LAC (3/1)

Even though they are terrible this year, the New Orleans Pelicans are not tanking because they can't. The Pelicans traded their first-round pick to Atlanta to draft Derik Queen this past year, so they won't have a chance to get the No. 1 pick in arguably the best draft ever.

Instead, the Pelicans have quietly won six of their last 12 games and continue to ignore their record. Good for the Pelicans!

27. Washington Wizards (+2)

2025-26 Record: 16-40 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W7), vs. IND (W13), vs. CHA (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (2/24), at ATL (2/26), vs. TOR (2/28)

Two straight wins over the Indiana Pacers have resulted in the Washington Wizards climbing two spots in the NBA power rankings. More importantly for the Wizards, they have not ruled out the possibility of Anthony Davis or Trae Young making their team debuts this season.

Young will be re-evaluated by the Wizards' medical staff this week, and Davis' progress will be monitored heading into March. The Wizards deserve a round of applause for tanking, but doing so the right way.

28. Indiana Pacers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 15-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (L7), at WAS (L13), vs. DAL (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (2/24), vs. CHA (2/26), vs. MEM (3/1)

After being fined $100,000 before the All-Star break for resting their players when they could've played, the Indiana Pacers are basically throwing everyone on the injury report now so they can pick and choose who they want to play on any given night. Take that for tanking!

After two straight wins in New York City, the Pacers have lost three straight.

29. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 15-41 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L28), at OKC (L19), at ATL (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (2/24), vs. SAS (2/26), at BOS (2/27), vs. CLE (3/1)

As the Brooklyn Nets look ahead to the offseason, their focus will turn to Michael Porter Jr.'s future.

The former Nuggets forward has put together a stellar season as the Nets' leading scorer, and he's averaged career highs on the offensive end of the floor. After drawing interest before the trade deadline from contending teams, Porter will be a focus of trade talks once more.

30. Sacramento Kings (-)

2025-26 Record: 12-46 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L37), at SAS (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (2/23), at HOU (2/25), at DAL (2/26), at LAL (3/1)

The longest active losing streak in the league has now reached 16 games, as the Sacramento Kings aren't even trying anymore. If anything has become clear in Sacramento, it's that not even the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft can save this franchise.

At this point, the Kings should just forfeit their games the rest of the season because nobody wants to watch whatever it is they are doing on the court.