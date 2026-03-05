As Mike LaFleur takes over as head coach, there are sure to be plenty of changes to the Arizona Cardinals' roster. The running back position in particular could have plenty of turnover.

Arizona isn't tendering restricted free agent Emari Demercado a contract, meaning he will enter free agency, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Cardinals could look to re-sign him, but Demercado is now free to explore his options.

The running back may be most recognizable from when he fumbled at the goal line against the Tennessee Titans. However, Demercado did plenty of good as well in potentially his final season with the Cardinals. Appearing in 13 games, he turned 44 carries into 312 yards. He also added 13 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

While his numbers may not jump off the page, Arizona used a running back by committee after James Conner's injury. Demercado didn't become the bell cow, but he still averaged 7.1 yards per carry and proved to be capable in the passing game. Teams will be interested in his playmaking ability, although his potential as a lead rusher is still questionable.

If his time in Arizona truly is done, Demercado ends his Cardinals run having rushed 126 times for 819 yards and three touchdowns while catching 50 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown.

LaFleur will be looking to instill his brand of offense in Arizona. If that includes Demercado is yet to be seen. But with the running back entering free agency, it becomes a lot less likely. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Cardinals' running back room look much different in 2026.