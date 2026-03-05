The Washington Wizards could take a major step forward in the Eastern Conference next season after acquiring Anthony Davis at February’s trade deadline, according to analysts discussing the team’s outlook.

During Thursday’s NBA TV broadcast, former NBA center Robin Lopez highlighted how Davis’ defensive versatility could transform Washington’s frontcourt. Lopez pointed to the combination of Davis and young big man Alex Sarr as a potential strength for the franchise moving forward.

“Yeah, it gives them a really flexible frontcourt especially defensively,” Lopez said. “Alex Sarr blocks shots, AD blocks shots [and] guards multiple positions. So, those are two guys you have out there you can play them together, both are centers – you can play them one at a time, it makes them very flexible.”

Sarr is currently in his second NBA season and has emerged as one of Washington’s foundational pieces. Pairing the young center with Davis could give the Wizards a frontcourt built around rim protection, defensive switching and length.

Davis arrived in Washington as part of a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the deadline, bringing championship experience and elite defensive impact to a roster that is still developing.

Meanwhile, the Wizards made another major move earlier this year by acquiring Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in January. The addition of Young gives Washington a high-level offensive engine to pair with Davis’ defensive presence, creating a star duo that could dramatically raise the team’s ceiling.

Can the new-look Wizards make noise in the East?🤔 The Association's @MJAcostaTV, @ChrisBHaynes, and @RoLopez42 have high expectations for Washington next season with Trae Young and Anthony Davis on the floor. Watch the Wizards in action tonight at 7pm/et on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/8lcCfHQ7sv — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 5, 2026

Chris Haynes sees Anthony Davis elevating Wizards into East’s top tier

Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, speaking during the same broadcast, suggested that Washington could become one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams if Davis remains healthy.

“We’re talking next season of course,” Haynes said. “If AD is playing 80%-85% of the games, they are a top five team in the Eastern Conference. Maybe even higher, maybe top four, top three.”

The projection reflects the belief that Davis’ two-way impact combined with Young’s playmaking could reshape Washington’s trajectory after several seasons near the bottom of the standings.

For now, the Wizards remain focused on finishing the current campaign. Washington enters Thursday’s game with a 16-45 record, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. The team will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when it hosts the Utah Jazz (18-44) at 7:00 p.m. ET on MNMT.

While the immediate results have been difficult, the roster changes signal a shift in Washington’s long-term outlook. With Davis anchoring the defense, Young leading the offense and Sarr continuing his development, analysts believe the Wizards could emerge as one of the East’s most improved teams next season.